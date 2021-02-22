Everything to know about World Seeds in Valheim

Valheim players can use their respective World Seeds to enter a world with known challenges and layout despite the game's procedurally generated map providing everyone with a unique adventure.

Started an off stream game of #Valheim , already jealous of the new world seed and the new house. Looks so much better than my box shack on the hilltop pic.twitter.com/Nf6pWFUDPL — Zareshi (@ZareshiGame) February 20, 2021

World Seeds is a combination of randomly generated text which leads to a specific in-game world. Each world in Valheim receives a unique seed code for the ease of players. Seed codes are also handy for keeping a note of each saved world that the player has created.

According to the Valheim Wiki, there are multiple notable world seeds from four different categories. They are:

Normal seeds

Hard seeds

Speedrun seeds; and

Weird seeds

This article dives into some of the best World Seeds available for players in Valheim.

Best World Seeds in Valheim

42069lolxd

Apart from featuring a hilarious code, this specific world seed is ideal for players who the in-game merchant has eluded for a long time. Players need to follow the coastline and head over to an island located towards the south. This island is where players will run into Haldor, the in-game merchant of Valheim.

HHcLC5acQt

Discovered by u/InfernoFPS, this seed is an ideal realm for players who wish to speedrun the game. This world features four bosses as well as Haldor on the same island. Additionally, the fifth in-game boss can be found on a neighbouring island, making this world an ideal option for players to speedrun.

Solo'd the 5th boss in #valheim this morning, current content complete!



Never found the merchant in my world during the playthrough (seed: solidHmm), go figure he was out in narnia instead of somewhere near the middle.



Looking forward to new content in unused parts of the map pic.twitter.com/cQfooAFt4u — TSM SOLIDFPS (@SOLIDFPS) February 21, 2021

sZFUrABLgu

Arguably one of the hardest seeds for Valheim. A player spawns in the cold Mountain biome surrounded by multiple hostile beasts. However, if the player can survive the onslaught of wolves and drakes, they will be able to harvest an enormous amount of Obsidian and Silver Ore from this world.

Given that this is a callous world, only experienced players who have a good understanding of Valheim are recommended to try this seed.

wVJCZahxX8

This seed is definitely the best choice in the world for any new player trying to understand the mechanics of Valheim. This world spawns the player in the middle of the meadows with various other biomes located nearby.

From harvesting Iron Ore in the swamps to defeating the first boss Eikthyr, this world features an ideal learning experience for anyone looking to understand Valheim better.