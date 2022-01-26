Everything you need to know about co-op in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

It has been confirmed that Dying Light 2 Stay Human will have co-operative gameplay.

Co-op modes are as popular as ever with the global pandemic happening. Players want the chance to game with their friends that they might not see out in the real world.

Dying Light 2 is making it possible with up to four players. The game can be finished in co-op mode, but the option won't open until players move further into Stay Human.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human co-op mode details

Much like the original Dying Light, the sequel will allow up to four players to take on the zombie apocalypse together. Anyone can host a game and make it a public lobby.

There is no split-screen functionality, so the co-operative mode can only be done online. It is a drop-in/drop-out mode, however, so you can join a friend and move on to something else at any time.

It seems like the co-operative formula for Dying Light will transfer over to Dying Light 2 Stay Human without much change. That isn't bad, as the first game had an excellent co-op system.

Unlocking co-op

#DyingLight2 #StayHuman Except the Prologue part, you'll be able to play AND finish Dying Light 2 Stay Human in the co-op mode! And yes, we do mean including the Epilogue 🙂 Except the Prologue part, you'll be able to play AND finish Dying Light 2 Stay Human in the co-op mode! And yes, we do mean including the Epilogue 🙂#DyingLight2 #StayHuman https://t.co/etPiJTU0fk

The game is set 20 years after the events of the first entry and begins with a prologue chapter. This prologue portion must be completed in single-player mode before co-op becomes available.

Techland has confirmed that the game can be played and finished with four people but has not released any details on other specific parts of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, such as the upcoming DLC, which is single-player only.

World progression

Techland let it be known that only the host will see world progression. That limits other players to character progression only. If you want to see your world change, you'll need to host the co-op session.

One of the main points Techland has been making is about the world-changing because of choices. They encourage multiple Dying Light 2 Stay Human playthroughs and joining another host's game to see how their world may be different from yours.

