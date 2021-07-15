Everything you need to know about the Cowboy Festival in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Hop into Animal Crossing: New Horizons today and declare, "This isn't my first rodeo!" as the Cowboy Festival is here again.

As many in the community might be aware, most of the festivals and events present in the Animal Crossing games draw their inspiration from ones in real life. For instance, the Tanabata Festival is an actual traditional festival in Japan, also known as the Star Festival or Hoshi Matsuri. It takes place over the course of multiple days, sometimes starting as early as July 7 or as late as the end of August.

Similarly, the Cowboy Festival in Animal Crossing is inspired by the Brazilian iteration of the festival, also known as Festa do Peão de Barretos (Portuguese for "Cowboy Festival of Barretos").

The original festival involves a rodeo featuring bulls and horses, and is one of the biggest festivals in Barreto, Brazil. It's held every year in São Paulo, and is organized and promoted by the social club Os Independentes.

However, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons iteration of the Cowboy Festival is a little different from the original.

Enjoy the festivities of the Cowboy Festival in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the Cowboy Festival takes place over the course of one month, starting on the 15th of July. The Nook Shopping Description for the festival says:

There are cowboy festivals in many countries, but this one was inspired by the festivities in Brazil. You can now show how easy you are on your new rodeo spring rocker! Huh !!!

Like last year, this festival will bring the same event item to the shop, the Rodeo Style Springy Ride. Players can get a safer (not to mention digital) version of the original rodeos that characterize the real life festivities in Brazil, on this rodeo toy.

Players can buy this event item from Nook Shopping for 2500 Bells. However, If they change their mind, they can always sell it there for a disappointing 625 Bells. If players do end up buying this spring ride, it is suggested that they stick with it because of the low resale value.

