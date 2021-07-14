5 insane Animal Crossing: New Horizons features you still didn't know 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been out for more than a year, and Nintendo recently revealed that there are over 33 million islands active right now. This makes New Horizons the best-selling Switch title of last year and the second best-selling Switch title of all time.

This reiterates that the community surrounding Animal Crossing is continuously growing despite a few hurdles that have come along the way. The lack of updates has irked even the most ardent followers of the title, and from how things are on Reddit, several players have already left the game.

However, a franchise that has been a household name for the better part of the last two decades still has a lot of features up its sleeves. While players have had access to the title for a while now, there are features that remain hidden and only an extensive exploration of the title can bring them to the surface.

Animal Crossing features that still remain hidden

Crafting with villagers

Crafting is perhaps one of the most popular activities in the fifth entry in the long running franchise. Players try to grab all seasonal items and DIY recipes to craft limited time items.

Crafting is one of the most popular activities in Animal Crossing (Image via GoNintendo)

Players can now craft items even in Resident Services thanks to a new update. Interestingly, players can also craft materials with other villagers in the game. They just need to enter a villager's house, who might be crafting an item.

Once that's done, the villagers will happily invite the players to craft with them.

Pascal's munchies

Players come across Pascal each time they catch a scallop in the game. He is pretty greedy and tries his best to convince players to hand over the scallop to him.

Pascal tries his best to convince players to hand over the scallop to him (Image via Gamespot)

He can be seen floating around the fence of the water body in Animal Crossing and if the players swim up to him, he will be seen enjoying his earned scallops. Again, this feature is hidden, as players don't think twice after handing over the scallop to Pascal and leaving.

Posters

It is possible to scan hundreds of Amiibo cards in Animal Crossing to invite villagers to the campsite. All villagers and special characters have Amiiboc cards which can be scanned to get them to pay you a visit.

Posters can be accumulated by scanning Amiibo cards (Image via GameRevolution)

This is one of the funniest aspects of the game and players even get a special reward in the form of posters upon doing so.

Interestingly, this function isn't limited to the characters currently in the game. Players can also grab posters of Kapp'n and Brewster, who are rumored to reappear in New Horizons sooner rather than later.

Mailbox

The mailbox for all Animal Crossing titles has served an important purpose by receiving and storing our mails. However, an interesting detail that many players may have missed is the ability to move and place it anywhere you like.

Mailbox serves an important purpose in the game (Image via Animal Crossing world)

Players can place it anywhere they like and can also choose to carry it around until they find a perfect spot. Sadly, there's a catch. Animal Crossing players will need to pay off all their debt to unlock the left room before being able to do so.

Hanger

Whenever players visit the Able Sisters store, they can head into the fitting room before they purchase a clothing item. It is important to note that Animal Crossing players can only purchase one item at a time.

There is just one hanger in Able Sisters fitting room (Image via Mayor Mori)

We never understood the phenomenon behind this but it has finally been uncovered. There's just one hanger inside the fitting room, reiterating that there isn't a lot of space to store more items. This is a very tiny detail but will surely leave you in stitches.

Edited by Gautham Balaji