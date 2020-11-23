Everything you need to know about faking tasks in Among Us

Faking tasks in Among Us is an important way for imposters to blend in with the crewmates.
Most tasks in Among Us actually have a surprising amount of depth to them, however. Being able to fake tasks accurately can make imposters much harder to detect.
Faking tasks in Among Us is more than just waiting around
Some tasks in Among Us have a specific length of time.
- Download/Upload Data lasts 8.7 seconds
- Submit Scan lasts 10 seconds
- Measure Weather lasts 5 seconds
- Process data last 10.5 seconds
These tasks are reliable in how long they last, and as a result can be measured by crewmates attempting to identify imposters, or counted out by imposters to blend in better.
After these, there are other tasks in Among Us which have a general length of time but require player input and therefore have an element of randomness.
- Gathering/fueling engines takes around 3.5 seconds
- Open Waterways takes roughly 5 seconds including time spent spinning
- Emptying trash chutes takes roughly 3 seconds
- Filling O2 canisters take 7 or more seconds
- Filling water jugs takes around 5 seconds
Finally, other tasks have a lot of randomness that can affect their length but have general minimums that can be used by imposters to estimate how long they should fake the task for.
- Fixing the reactor usually takes a minimum of 15 seconds
- Unlock manifolds usually takes a minimum of 5 seconds
- Calibrate Distributor usually takes a minimum of 4 seconds when done without mistakes
- Shooting asteroids usually lasts anywhere from 10 to 15 seconds
- Clean O2 filter usually takes a minimum of 4 seconds
- Buying a beverage usually takes a minimum of 4 seconds
- Sort samples usually takes a minimum of 5 seconds
- Assemble Artifact usually takes a minimum of 5 seconds
- Fix Wiring will usually take 4 seconds but will vary greatly based on player and wire layout
Everything not mentioned either takes under a second to fake or has too much variance.
Further notes on faking tasks in Among Us
Faking tasks involves a lot more than simply timing out how long each task should take. Imposters should be aware that common tasks are assigned to all crewmates and as such should be faked to throw off suspicion.
Furthermore, imposters don't always need to fully fake a task. Imposters need to know how long to fake a task for when crewmates are observing them. Knowing how to fake tasks accurately will help imposters a lot in their mission to eliminate the crew.