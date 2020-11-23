Everything you need to know about faking tasks in Among Us

Faking tasks in Among Us is an important way for imposters to blend in with the crewmates.

Most tasks in Among Us actually have a surprising amount of depth to them, however. Being able to fake tasks accurately can make imposters much harder to detect.

Faking tasks in Among Us is more than just waiting around

Some tasks in Among Us have a specific length of time.

Download/Upload Data lasts 8.7 seconds

Submit Scan lasts 10 seconds

Measure Weather lasts 5 seconds

Process data last 10.5 seconds

These tasks are reliable in how long they last, and as a result can be measured by crewmates attempting to identify imposters, or counted out by imposters to blend in better.

After these, there are other tasks in Among Us which have a general length of time but require player input and therefore have an element of randomness.

Gathering/fueling engines takes around 3.5 seconds

Open Waterways takes roughly 5 seconds including time spent spinning

Emptying trash chutes takes roughly 3 seconds

Filling O2 canisters take 7 or more seconds

Filling water jugs takes around 5 seconds

Finally, other tasks have a lot of randomness that can affect their length but have general minimums that can be used by imposters to estimate how long they should fake the task for.

Fixing the reactor usually takes a minimum of 15 seconds

Unlock manifolds usually takes a minimum of 5 seconds

Calibrate Distributor usually takes a minimum of 4 seconds when done without mistakes

Shooting asteroids usually lasts anywhere from 10 to 15 seconds

Clean O2 filter usually takes a minimum of 4 seconds

Buying a beverage usually takes a minimum of 4 seconds

Sort samples usually takes a minimum of 5 seconds

Assemble Artifact usually takes a minimum of 5 seconds

Fix Wiring will usually take 4 seconds but will vary greatly based on player and wire layout

Everything not mentioned either takes under a second to fake or has too much variance.

i hate playing among us who say people are faking tasks when they can do tasks quickly like bruh — joj :) (@s0rryimjocelyn) November 15, 2020

Further notes on faking tasks in Among Us

Faking tasks involves a lot more than simply timing out how long each task should take. Imposters should be aware that common tasks are assigned to all crewmates and as such should be faked to throw off suspicion.

Furthermore, imposters don’t always need to fully fake a task. Imposters need to know how long to fake a task for when crewmates are observing them. Knowing how to fake tasks accurately will help imposters a lot in their mission to eliminate the crew.