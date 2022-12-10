Everything you need to know about Wayfinder, the new online RPG from Airship Syndicate

The Game Awards 2022 played host to a variety of new game reveals today, one of which was Wayfinder, a new title by Airship Syndicate and Digital Extremes. Wayfinder is a character-based online game that serves as the fourth project from the Texas game studio, following the success of previous titles like Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Darksiders Genesis, and Ruined King: A League of Legends Story.

As of now, the game sits without a release date. However, the developers have provided a few details relating to the platforms the game will be released on as well as how they're going to release it.

Sign up for the Closed Beta today.

Wayfinder is confirmed to be playable on PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. In addition to this, the game will not kick off with a full release but will instead be getting an early access version so that players can get involved with the game as it is developed. This will certainly reduce the time it takes for the game to hit online stores.

Wayfinder: Players get a sneak peek of new free-to-play RPG at The Game Awards 2022

The nearly two-minute trailer that served as the global premiere of the game showed tons of gameplay and even delved into the narrative, which gave players a hint of what they can expect upon release. The story is set in the world of Evenor, a massive fantasy land ravaged by an evil force known as The Gloom. Players are given the title of Wayfinder, which indicates that they’re the ones who'll need to lead the realm out of the darkness that engulfs it.

However, this journey into the light won’t be easy. It is the player’s mission to find the source of The Gloom and bring the realm together to oppose it. Each player will be given tons of customization choices for their character, giving them a unique look and creating a sense of identity among the thousands of Wayfinders they might encounter on their perilous journey.

Each character is designed to have their own story and playstyle so players will be able to target exactly how they want to play and create experiences specific to them and their playstyle. In addition to this, characters are confirmed to have unique abilities, a factor which will undoubtedly play a pivotal role when a player chooses their Wayfinder.

The game introduces an artifact known as the Gloom Dagger, a literal dagger that allows players to manipulate many aspects of the game, including the number of hostiles and loot. While there isn't much information about this artifact at the moment, it will likely be similar to the “heat” system in Hades.

Closed PC playtesting for the game is due to start on December 13. Players who get accepted will delve into the technicalities of the game’s development and have opportunities to provide valuable feedback to the developers. This will help carve a better experience for the general playerbase when the game finally enters its early access stage in the near future. Interested players can apply on the game’s website today.

