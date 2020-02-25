Everything we know about Free Fire's latest character Steffie

Steffi is now playable in the game

After hours of downtime, the much-anticipated Free Fire update is now live. The update is one of the biggest in recent times, and it brings a lot of changes and new features to the game. The update includes the Kalahari Map, New Training Ground, and a new character called Steffie. The new character Steffie seems strong at first glance and will definitely shake up the meta.

Steffie is an artist that enjoys painting as much as she enjoys killing enemies. Her ability “Painted Refugee” allows her to create a circular zone around her, and any player standing inside the zone (only allies) including herself takes less damage from enemies. At level 1 of her ability, any player standing inside the zone will take 15% less damage from explosives and 5% less damage from basic bullet attacks. At the max level, Steffie reduces damage from explosives by 25% and damage from bullets by 7.5%.

Steffie's ability is called Painted Refuge

This is a very strong ability and Steffie will definitely see a lot of play in both casual and professional gameplay. Apart from releasing a new character, Garena has also added Kalahari map to the game. The map was initially released as part of the new year celebration event but was removed after the event ended. However, this time around, the map has been permanently added to the game whereas the Purgatory map has been removed from the game.