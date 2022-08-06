EVO 2022 Melty Blood player 'My Wife's Son' goes 3-2 with Guitar Hero controller

EVO 2022, the world's biggest fighting game tournament, has already seen some phenomenal gameplay so far. However, one of the most hype-filled moments of the tournament had to come from the Melty Blood: Type Lumina pools.

Joeseff, also known as “My Wife’s Son” brought back the Guitar Hero controller gameplay he’s known for, and did quite well through his time in pools.

kort sleyz @SlaysCourt I open the melty blood stream and there someone playing with a guitar hero controller #Evo2022 I open the melty blood stream and there someone playing with a guitar hero controller #Evo2022 https://t.co/pGHKI8qwWu

EVO 2022 competitor ‘My Wife’s Son’ takes 129th place out of 411 using a Guitar Hero controller

During the Melty Blood: Type Lumina pools at EVO 2022, fans were treated to something rather special. A Twitch streamer, known as Joeseff, who went by ‘My Wife’s Son’ at this year’s EVO, hilariously brought out the iconic Guitar Hero controller to do battle. One of his matches in particular was aired on the stream when he played Rix.

Brian Le @dfaxcalamity Josuke with the guitar hero controller at evo is always a huge boost in serotonin Josuke with the guitar hero controller at evo is always a huge boost in serotonin https://t.co/kT3DVumoCb

The player was competing in a large number of tournaments at EVO 2022, but it seemed like anime fighters were the player’s specialty. While other players were getting set up, the casters made it clear that he tended to play a lot of anime fighters. That said, the two casters also stated that they had never seen him play this game before.

One caster did suggest that it was likely he would play Shiki Tono, the protagonist character, which wound up being an accurate prediction. After a brief amount of time to set up and check all the buttons, the bout began.

It wasn’t even close, with My Wife’s Son going 2-0 on Rix, displaying some incredible corner combos, pushing Rix’s Dead Apostle Noel right into the corner. Surprisingly, he made using the Guitar Hero controller look quite easy and nailed some incredible combinations.

Though he did not make it to the Top 8, there was no shame in the streamer’s entertaining performance. Ultimately, he went 3-2 in Melty Blood: Type Lumina, ranking 129 out of 411. Fans loved it, leading to quite the chatter on Twitter.

Interestingly, EVO 2022 isn’t the first appearance of this legendary guitar wielder. Back at EVO 2019, for example, he brought the controller out as “Mad Camelz Lord Hoseph Dong” for Under Night In-Birth. He may not have won, but was certainly remembered.

Alex Jebailey @Jebailey My god I don’t want to have to beat my first round opponent in CvS2 My god I don’t want to have to beat my first round opponent in CvS2 https://t.co/58MMzYeKyM

Alex Jebailey @Jebailey @yohseph Sure. I have a stacked schedule but when I’m around there for ST AND 3S find me. @yohseph Sure. I have a stacked schedule but when I’m around there for ST AND 3S find me.

Unfortunately, the player missed his match in CVS2 against CEO’s Alex Jebailey, but the two are hopefully going to get a match in later this weekend, which should be eventful.

The moment was even aired on the huge EVO monitors on the ceiling, making it a truly hype moment for the Melty Blood player. Either way, fans of the tournament absolutely loved this moment in time.

Ink Ribbon @RealMoneyFirst @djsonic21 If someone rolls up with a guitar controller you know they have the confidence to beat your ass with it @djsonic21 If someone rolls up with a guitar controller you know they have the confidence to beat your ass with it

Furthermore, a few Twitter users recognized the controller from his 2019 performance as well.

Gabe @RSpex_ @djsonic21 Is that the same dude who went to evo in UNIST with one. The Linai (can’t spell the name) player??? @djsonic21 Is that the same dude who went to evo in UNIST with one. The Linai (can’t spell the name) player???

DJ/JoJo ♡❤️♡ @djsonic21 @RSpex_ it looks like the same guitar hero controller from what i saw so it could actually be the same dude yeah @RSpex_ it looks like the same guitar hero controller from what i saw so it could actually be the same dude yeah

The EVO fighting game tournament is always known to have shocking and memorable moments, and Joeseff definitely created his own this year with his Melty Blood performance on the Guitar Hero controller.

Though he did not come out on top, this player will no doubt be remembered for the bold choice of bringing a guitar to a fighting game tournament. My Wife's Son showed exactly what he's capable of this year.

