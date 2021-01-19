Ex-Apex Legend star "dizzy" announces return to streaming with Valorant after a 6-month long hiatus 

Coby “dizzy” Meadow announced that he will be live from 4 PM ET Monday, after a 6-month long break. He will mostly be playing Valorant.

It has been over six months since dizzy was last active on the internet. His socials: Twitter, Instagram, and even his Twitch had witnessed a halt in July 2020. The abrupt disappearance had left his fans hanging. They had thousands of questions.

Today hurt.

Fuck 2020 man... — dizzy (@dizzy) July 2, 2020

However, dizzy put an end to this break today and looked in good health.

He had reached out to his fans today via Twitter, appreciating all the lovely messages he has received throughout the long break.

He came forward today with the following tweets:

All of your replies warm my heart. Thank you guys 😭

I wouldn't be here without all of you. — dizzy (@dizzy) January 18, 2021

"dizzy" was suffering from depression, possibly due to the passing away of streamer Byron

this all seems so unreal.



rest in peace Byron. you inspired many people and will always be a legend 💔 — dizzy (@dizzy) July 2, 2020

In the long Twitter thread, dizzy explained how he fell into a miserable state and needed some time. He was no longer motivated to stream games. The sudden passing away of Byron "Reckful" Bernstein left him completely devastated.

"Around the time of Byron's passing I was thinking about him the night before and waking up the next morning to the news, I was heartbroken. I fell into a depressed state and just needed some time to myself. I needed a hiatus for my mental health."

Currently having more than 700k followers on Twitch, dizzy says the break helped him get better mentally and performance-wise. He was not satisfied with the outcomes he had been getting, even after all the efforts.

"I've taken a long break from streaming to help better myself. When I suddenly stopped streaming I felt lost, I felt like I wasn't performing and felt like I just let everyone down with my constant breaks and inconsistent play. I felt I had just burnt myself out," he said.

dizzy has decided to stream regularly like before. He'll be streaming every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. It's good news to hear that the streamer is recovering and is ready to entertain his fans again.

It is also encouraging to learn that popular streamers are showing greater vulnerability and addressing their mental health concerns.