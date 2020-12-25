Exceptionally rare Fortnite skin "Sterling" is back in the game, last seen over 435 days ago

Fortnite has a lot of exquisite skins for players to use in the game. Since most of these skins are on a rotational basis, there are a few which don't make it back to the shop.

The Sterling skin in Fortnite

The Sterling skin in Fortnite was a part of the 24K set which released back in 2019. It was an epic tier skin and was the male counterpart to the Luxe skin, which was given as a reward for reaching level 100 on the battle pass in Season 8 - Chapter 1.

But after 435 days, the skin has finally made it back to the Fortnite shop.

The set comes with the Diamond Star back bling as well. The back bling is basically black in color and in the shape of a star with black diamonds around the edge and a huge diamond in the middle.

This entire bundle is priced at 1,500 V-bucks and will probably be available for a good while now, since it's made it to the store after such a long time. This skin was so rare up until this point that most players didn't even know that it existed. But for those who knew about it and have been wanting this skin for a while now, it's up for grabs.

The Silver Sledge is a pick axe which is sold separately for 800 V-bucks in Fortnite, is also a part of the total Sterling outfit (Image via Epic Games)

Given the rotatory nature of the cosmetic items in the Fortnite item shop, it's rather difficult to predict which item will return to the store. Some items don't return at all or return after very long intervals of time.

Along with all of these skins making a return, Epic games is also finally listening to the entire Fortnite community. And the community too is pretty happy with the fact that they're getting to know what's going on with the game in detail as well.

We understand we missed the mark in adding an option to disable pre-edits in the 15.10. We know many of you find pre-editing unnecessary and would like a setting where you’re not able to edit a build until the build is in place. We plan to adjust the setting early next year. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 16, 2020

Although their option to disable pre-edits missed the mark, the developers promised to fix it in early 2021 through a tweet .