Fortnite 4K set to arrive on Sony PS5 next week, exclusive bundle leaks ahead of time

Fortnite on next-generation consoles isn't a distant dream anymore. This popular battle royale game, developed by Epic Games, is coming on the PS5 next week. The builds that these consoles are getting aren't really tweaked versions of the old ones. Instead, they are brand new and developed such that the maximum quality of a game can be harnessed.

If you've been playing Fortnite on a console, you can hop in anytime you want and continue your progress from your last save point. If you're a new player and haven't gotten your hands on the game yet, but own the PS5, now would be the best time for you to start and get into the game all guns blazing!

Image Credits: PlayStation

Fortnite on PS5

Depending on the region you're located at, Fortnite may drop on 12th or 19th November. Read on to know the improvements the game has in store for all those sporting a brand new PlayStation 5.

#1 4K resolution

Now, 4K resolution was something restricted to high-end gaming PCs only. But the PS5 supports 4K resolution, and what's more is that this console can support 4K resolution at 60 FPS. Even the split-screen on the PS5 supports 60 FPS. Pretty crazy, right?

#2 Dynamic visuals and physics

Grass and landscapes look better and more appealing, while trees respond to explosions now. Smoke and liquids also look more realistic while flowing, and storm and cloud effects look more enhanced!

#3 Dualsense controller immersion

Haptic feedback makes firing snipers and SMGs feel so much better. The new Dualsense controller comes with a haptic trigger feedback for ranged weapons too.

#4 Mode selection from the home screen

You can jump into the match selection lobby straight from the home screen of your PS5. You can select solo, duo, or squad for Fortnite from the home screen and then launch the lobby directly. The loading performance is hugely upgraded and can help you hop into games much faster.

Fortnite on the new PS5 supports cross-platform playing as well, so you can continue your progress on the PS5 from wherever you left off. As a throwback, Epic Games will give the pickaxe featured in Season 1 to all players till 15th January 2021. This item will be available through the PlayStation store and in-game.

Image Credits: Epic Games

There's a suspected leak of a new skin on Fortnite as well, probably exclusive to the PS5. We don't know much about it, but from the looks of the back bling, this bundle does look exclusive to this next-gen console.