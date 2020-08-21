TSM Entity ZGOD: Career turning point, favourite teammate, PUBG Mobile eSports tips, and more

Abhishek "ZGOD" Choudhary is a popular PUBG Mobile player and streamer who currently plays for TSM Entity.

The 18-year-old from Jaipur, Rajasthan, plays as an assaulter for his team. ZGOD is also active on several social media platforms. His Instagram handle is tsment_zgod, while his YouTube channel is by the name ZGOD GAMING.

In an exclusive chat, Zgod shares his personal life and professional gaming experiences with Sportskeeda.

Q: Other than gaming, how were you in your studies and which field you had opted for?

A: I have always been pretty good at my studies. Currently, I am pursuing B.com from a reputed college, along with following my passion for gaming.

Q: How was your family support initially when you started gaming?

A: My family has always been really supportive of my endeavours. The same goes for gaming.

Q: Who is your favourite teammate, and why?

A: I don't have any favourite teammate as such. We all share a strong bond in and out of the game. We all have been playing for a long time, and hence have a strong synergy among us.

Q: Games ZGOD used to play before PUBG Mobile?

A: Before PUBG Mobile, I used to play PC games like COD, FAR-CRY, and Assassin's Creed. I also used to play Clash of Clans.

Q: What was the turning point of your career?

A: The turning point of my Esports career was the first tournament I took part in, i.e., PMCO Fall Split 2019. The community started to acknowledge me after that, as I was the top fragger in that tournament.

Q: The best tip that you would like to share with an underdog who wants to enter competitive PUBG Mobile gaming?

A: Learning is a never-ending process, and even I have a lot of things to learn. But all I can suggest is to get a dedicated squad. One should play regular customs/scrims and have scheduled training sessions. The team members should have a synergy between them.

Q: What was the reason behind leaving Zero Degree?

A: As everyone seeks growth and prosperity in life, I did the same by moving forward for better opportunities.

Q: How has been your journey from Zero Degree to TSM Entity?

A: The journey to date has been incredible. I have evolved a lot both as a player and a person in general. I have received immense love and support from the fans.

Q: What could be the reasons behind not finishing top 3 in PMWL?

A: Some miscommunication and a few network issues were significant reasons. But we have taken note of all of them and will work to eradicate all such matters in future.

Q: Whom you can rely on blindly in the PUBG Mobile community?

A: I can blindly rely on my team. We have been together at our Bootcamp under one roof for a long time, practising daily to make the tricolour proud.

Q: Who is your inspiration in PUBG Mobile?

A: I keep learning from each individual in the community. Existing players hold great experience. Newcomers bring a different play style every time, so we need to analyze them constantly.

Q: What are your plans as a competitive gamer and as a content creator?

A: My current focus is to be a better version of myself as a competitive player.

