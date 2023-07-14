Exoprimal “Grainy and Pixelated” visual error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Exoprimal, Capcom's latest co-op offering, is easily one of the most ambitious games in their catalog. Built using Capcom's proprietary RE engine, the third-person co-op shooter is a visual splendor. However, like many previous RE engine games, Exoprimal seems to feature a few visual oddities, including grainy or pixelated graphics.

The RE engine, first used in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, is arguably one of the most robust game engines out there. Capable of delivering jaw-dropping visuals without hampering performance, it has slowly become a staple for most modern Capcom titles.

While the engine suffers a few issues regarding visuals and texture streaming, it often exhibits interlacing artifacts on PC. This usually ends up causing grainy-looking images, which is quite noticeable at higher resolutions. Here's a comprehensive guide on potentially fixing the "Grainy and Pixelated" error in Exoprimal.

How to fix the "Grainy and Pixelated" error in Exoprimal?

The reasons for the grainy visuals in Capcom's latest co-op shooter or any other RE engine on PC can be attributed to the incorrect use of "interlaced" rendering mixed with FSR or DLSS. Interlaced rendering is essentially a temporal upscaling system baked into the RE engine itself, which can increase performance in certain cases at the cost of reduced visual clarity.

However, given Exoprimal already supports AMD's FSR 1.0, using interlaced is somewhat pointless. Unfortunately, there are instances where games built using the RE engine automatically default to interlaced rendering when you first boot them on your PC.

Games that exhibited this same issue are Resident Evil 2 (remake), Resident Evil Village, and even the recently released Resident Evil 4 (remake). Exoprimal is the latest victim of this error. However, you can easily fix it by simply tinkering around with the in-game settings.

Here are a few potential fixes for the "Grainy and Pixelated" error:

Disable "Interlaced" rendering from the graphics options within "Advanced".

Check if you have AMD FSR enabled, and turn it off if you have plenty of VRAM to play the game at native resolution.

If you are getting trouble hitting constant 60fps without FSR, try reducing a few of the other graphics settings before enabling FSR again.

Check your resolution settings, and make sure the in-game resolution matches the desktop resolution.

Lastly, update your graphics drivers and ensure you are running the game's latest build. It also goes without saying that having Windows up-to-date can also help fix any graphical bugs. Restarting your PC once after updating your GPU driver is also recommended to flush any redundant cached data from the system.

