The Fatui Harbinger, Arlecchino, is amongst the most anticipated characters in Genshin Impact. She first appeared in the Fontaine chapter of the Archon Quest and is rumored to become playable in the forthcoming 4.6 update. HoYoverse is expected to officially reveal her via drip marketing on March 11, 2024. Leaks have indicated that Arlecchino may be a Polearm-user from the Pyro element. Furthermore, she is heavily suspected to be of the 5-star rarity.

This article explores the speculated release date and time of Arlecchino's drip marketing for Genshin Impact's version 4.6. It will also include a countdown showcasing the time remaining before she is officially revealed.

Genshin Impact may reveal Arlecchino ahead of version 4.6 update

Expand Tweet

The developers of Genshin Impact often reveal upcoming characters via drip marketing two days prior to a version release. Given that the 4.5 update is scheduled to arrive on March 13, 2024, HoYoverse will most likely unveil Arlecchino for version 4.6 on March 11, 2024.

Based on past precedence, her drip marketing is expected to be released at 6 pm (UTC +8) on the game's official social media accounts. The universal countdown below displays the time remaining till Arlecchino's official reveal:

The Fatui Harbinger's drip marketing post will provide further insight into her playable model. Similar to other characters, it will disclose information about her in-game name, title, vision, and constellation.

When will Arlecchino become playable in Genshin Impact?

Expand Tweet

With a probable release in version 4.6 of the game, there are only two possible dates when Arlecchino can debut. Depending on whether she is featured during the first or second half of the patch, here are her expected release dates:

First half: April 24, 2024

April 24, 2024 Second half: May 15, 2024

Arlecchino will be the third Harbinger to become playable in this open-world RPG. While there is some time before her gameplay leaks arrive, rumors suggest that she will have a stance change mechanism in her kit.

She is believed to wield a Polearm, and her signature weapon may resemble a Scythe, although credible leaks indicate that Arlecchino may use dual blades when her stance is changed.

Furthermore, the Pyro character is rumored to pair well with two of Fontaine's best support characters, Furina and Chevreuse. Given that the former made her debut in version 4.2, Furina will likely return to the banners in the 4.6 update alongside Arlecchino.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.