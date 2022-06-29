F1 2022: PC system requirements, file size, and more revealed

With the F1 2022 game finally officially launched across all major platforms, fans of the franchise are having a great time enjoying everything that the latest entry in the series has to offer.

Graphics and gameplay are some of the things about the title that players are praising the most, and it runs perfectly across all the consoles that it is officially launched on.

However, PC users might be a bit concerned about the game’s performance on their machines, and many are curious about the system requirements that will be needed for it to run as well as the total file size of the game itself.

This article will cover the minimum and recommended hardware specifications that F1 2022 will require to run on PC.

F1 2022 minimum and recommended PC system specs and requirements

Before moving on to the requirements, it is important for players to note that F1 2022 comes with VR mode as well as Ray Tracing, enabling which will require the players to have an understandably high-spec PC. They will also require the Windows 10 64-bit version 2004 or later to enable max graphics; however, if players want to enjoy it without VR or Ray Tracing, the minimum will be the 1909 Version of Windows 10.

F1 22 minimum PC specs:

Processor: Intel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX 4300 |For VR: Intel Core i5-9600k or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Intel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX 4300 |For VR: Intel Core i5-9600k or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti or AMD RX 470 | For Ray Tracing: GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 6700 XT | For VR: NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti or AMD RX 590

NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti or AMD RX 470 | For Ray Tracing: GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 6700 XT | For VR: NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti or AMD RX 590 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

F1 22 recommended PC specs:

Processor: Intel Core i5 9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Intel Core i5 9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti or AMD RX 590 | For Ray Tracing: GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800 | For VR: NVIDIA RTX 2070 or AMD RX 6700 XT

NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti or AMD RX 590 | For Ray Tracing: GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800 | For VR: NVIDIA RTX 2070 or AMD RX 6700 XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

To get the best possible experience with their setup, players are recommended to update their Graphics drivers to the latest version. This can be done by simply visiting the official websites for Nvidia or AMD, depending on the GPU players have in their system.

F1 22 file size on PC

Like any modern-day racing game, F1 2022 is also quite large and will take up a lot of space in the user's system. While the exact download size of the files is not known, according to Steam, players will need a minimum of 80 GB of space on their system to be able to start the download and installation process.

It is also important to keep in mind that the actual file size for the title can be significantly lower than 80 GB; however, it is the minimum amount of free space required to start the process.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far