5 hardest F1 22 teams to choose and race in Career Mode

With EA Sports F1 22 just around the corner, fans are eager to see how Codemasters have progressed with their outstanding work in the series.

All current drivers and constructors from the 2022 F1 season will be included in the game, along with various modes and features that greatly diversify the gameplay.

Most of the regulations for this year's Formula One season saw significant revisions. The amount of money teams can spend, how they may spend it, and the actual development and design of the vehicles have significantly impacted how the cars perform on the track and, in turn, how viewers experience it.

MyTeam, once a new addition to the series, has become a workhorse mode. It receives more upgrades to the quality of life than other sports games in this genre.

The fact that players can now pick between three career starting places is arguably the most significant change. Those who don't want to start at the absolute bottom in an underdog fashion can just choose to start as, say, a frontrunner.

The second workhorse mode in F1 22 is Career, which has improved nicely since last year. It still covers a decade and, most significantly, allows for a friend-based cooperative campaign.

It can be alluring to hop into a Red Bull, McLaren, or Ferrari and rip through the competition. There is no doubting, though, that playing for a weaker team just requires a lot more consideration and tactical planning.

Five teams that make Career Mode in F1 22 most challenging

5) Haas

Haas' long prevailing financial issues could be a huge negative factor for their expected low performance in F1 22 (Image via EA Sports - F1 22)

There was a time when Haas was dismissed as a low-budget team that would repeatedly line up in the rear row with Williams. The constructor did, however, get off to a startlingly fast start in the 2022 Formula One season before evolving into a capable middle-grid team that encountered some difficulties.

Haas is still behind the competition in terms of raw power, though. Despite Ferrari's engine potentially paying off, the team's financial difficulties prevent it from being something spectacular.

As a result, Haas is unquestionably one of the least talented and most difficult teams that users can test in F1 22.

4) AlphaTauri

AlphaTauri is one of the better constructors on this list (Image via EA Sports - F1 22)

AlphaTauri is one of the better constructors on this list and is the unofficial youth team for Red Bull. It is a competent squad that can quickly improve while competing for mid-table.

However, most gamers don't start up the game to grab tactical spots and average slots. Instead, they play the game to succeed, and doing so in an AlphaTauri can be difficult.

AlphaTauri is a game to play if players want to pretend to be drivers competing for a spot in a top squad by choosing a subpar side. Nevertheless, they must consider the constructor's constraints before deciding on long-term potential.

3) Alpine

It shall be a good challenge for users to compete with Alpine in Career Mode (Image via EA Sports - F1 22)

Alpine is one of the most underappreciated builders competing in the current season. Fernando Alonso is a capable racer this company has brought on, and Esteban Ocon has also established his value by driving this car well.

Having said that, Alpine also experiences financial difficulties due to its lesser budget than the field leaders, which frequently prevents the builder from finishing in the top half of the table.

While Alpine is not one of the most potent and captivating constructors on the list, the car is nonetheless a fantastic place to start learning the mechanics of F1 22. It shall be a good challenge for players to compete with this constructor in Career Mode.

2) Aston Martin

Aston Martin could be a difficult bait for F1 22 players for its frequent engine problems (Image via EA Sports - F1 22)

Aston Martin is a squad with lots of potential that wastes it almost constantly due to poor strategic decision-making and frequent engine problems.

Aston Martin needs to turn things around to make the most of the talent they have in the squad, despite the influence of Lawrence Stroll and his son's continuous failure in the sport.

It is sufficient evidence that they already possess one success factor because Sebastian Vettel is a squad member. Of course, expecting a constructor to increase performance is easier said than done. Only time will tell if Aston Martin has the resources necessary to compete with the best F1 drivers.

Gamers should be ready to eat the dirt if they start with Aston Martin in Career Mode because choosing this squad will undoubtedly be a considerable struggle for even the most experienced racer out there.

1) Williams

Williams is widely considered to be one of the wost constructors in the title (Image via EA Sports - F1 22)

Williams used to be a big name in Formula 1 that everybody feared. The constructor consistently did a good job of producing excellent cars that could contend for championship points and secure podium finishes.

However, today's Williams has experienced a bit of a slump and is widely regarded as the worst team of the 2022 Formula One season.

That the drivers committed to competing for Williams aren't the best competitors available doesn't help. Nicholas Latifi is off to one of his worst F1 seasons ever.

Thus, it's more than clear to players that racing with Williams in Career Mode could be the toughest row to hoe in the game.

EA Sports F1 22 will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S from July 1.

