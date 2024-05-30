F1 24: 10 drivers with best racecraft, ranked

Racecraft is one of the most important attributes for F1 24 drivers. It determines how well a driver can adapt to the race, given their starting position. A driver with a higher racecraft rating will be more adept at overtaking his opponents by using crafty ways to quickly climb the ladder. If a driver's racecraft rating is high enough they can even get first place despite starting at the end of the pack.

So, using a driver with a high racecraft rating is important. To help you have an easier time, here are the 10 drivers with the best racecraft in F1 24 ranked.

NOTE: The images displayed do not reflect the racers/cars mentioned. They will be updated over time.

Here are the 10 drivers with the best racecraft in F1 24

10) Pierre Gasly (85)

Gasly's racecraft elevates him to a higher level than most drivers. (Image via EA Sports)

Pierre Gasly won't stand out from the crowd if you look at him as a whole. However, his high racecraft rating of 85, combined with his impressive pace of 85, makes him an adept driver.

Trending

9) Oscar Piastri (85)

Piastri needs more experience to be one of the best drivers in F1 24. (Image via EA Sports)

Oscar Piastri also has a racecraft rating of 85, and his pace is even higher than Gasly's at 86. However, the McLaren driver's experience is a little lacking and is only rated at 62. With a little more experience, Piastri would be phenomenal.

8) George Russell (87)

Russell boasts one of the highest pace ratings in the game. (Image via EA Sports)

George Russell can easily catch up to most regardless of where he starts the race thanks to his racecraft rating of 87. Moreover, his pace and awareness are at 88 and 84, respectively, making him an excellent pick for most races.

7) Lando Norris (89)

Norris' combination of racecraft and pace is deadly (Image via EA Sports)

Lando Norris boasts one of the highest racecraft ratings at 89, but what really steals the show is his pace, which stands at 90. Norris has a ton of speed and enough skill to maneuver around most drivers.

6) Lewis Hamilton (90)

Hamilton is almost the complete package (Image via EA Sports)

Lewis Hamilton is almost the complete package in F1 24. He has a racecraft rating of 90, his awareness is 92, and his experience is rated 97. However, the 'almost' mentioned earlier is his pace. Rated 87, the seven-time title winner is held back from the likes of Verstappen at the top.

5) Charles Leclerc (91)

Leclerc is one of the best drivers in the game (Image via EA Sports)

Leclerc is extremely crafty behind the wheel, thanks to his racecraft rating of 91. There's no corner he can't maneuver around, and his high awareness and pace only complement his ability. Leclerc is easily one of the best drivers in F1 24.

Also Read: Does F1 24 need EA App to play on Steam?

4) Sergio Perez (93)

Perez's awareness rating lets him down (Image via EA Sports)

Sergio Perez's racecraft rating of 93 is one of the highest in the game. However, his awareness is lacking a bit, and is only rated 79. If he can avoid the stewards' room there's not much that can stop Perez from winning the race.

3) Carlos Sainz Jr. (93)

With a little bit of experience, Carlos Sainz Jr. can be the best driver in F1 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Sainz Jr. has an awareness rating of 93, and all his other ratings are also above 85, establishing him as one of the best drivers in the game. However, he needs more experience before he's ready to sit at the top.

2) Fernando Alonso (94)

If it wasn't for his poor awareness Alonso would be the best. (Image via EA Sports)

Age is no bar for this veteran, as Fernando Alonso excels in almost everything; his racecraft is rated 94, his experience is 99, and his pace is 91. If it weren't for his awareness rating of 81, Alonso would easily be the best driver in the game.

1) Max Verstappen (98)

Verstappen is the best driver in the game (Image via EA Sports)

Apart from having one of the highest awareness ratings in F1 24, Verstappen's racecraft rating of 98 is the highest in the game. When you pair that with his pace of 96, you get a driver who will not lose no matter what stands in the way, which is likely what's happening in real life as well.

Check out our other topics covering F1 24:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!