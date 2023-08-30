F1 Manager 2023 update 1.6 patch notes: Team Switching added, updated car models, stability fixes, and more

F1 Manager 2023 recently released update 1.6, to the delight of players who were eagerly waiting for fresh content. The update added new features, like Team Switching, DLSS support for NVIDIA GPUs, FSR support for AMD GPUs, and more, to the title. Various card models were updated, while stability and balance fixes were also introduced to the game.

Read on to find the full patch notes for the latest F1 Manager 2023 update 1.6.

F1 Manager 2023 update 1.6 official patch notes

The official patch notes for the latest update in F1 Manager 2023 are as follows:

NEW FEATURES

Added Team Switching

Expand your legacy across the whole paddock by choosing to manage a new team at the end of a season

Added DLSS support for NVIDIA GPUs

Added FSR support for AMD GPUs

CAR MODELS

Updated Aston Martin car model

Updated Haas car model

Added the blue marking to George Russell's Mercedes

Corrected Williams Halo at lower levels of detail

GAME STABILITY

General stability improvements

Fixed PC-only crash related to DX12

Fixed an issue where Epic Store players could not access Deluxe Edition Scenarios after a network error

GAME BALANCE

Some teams have had their season objectives adjusted [NEW SAVES ONLY]

Mercedes

Initial Season Objective: 2nd -> 3rd

Constructor’s Championship target season: 2024 -> 2025

Alfa Romeo

Initial season objective 7th -> 8th

Alpha Tauri

Initial season objective: 7th -> 8th

TEAM MANAGEMENT

Fixed an issue that could prevent the user being able to continue when hiring a reserve driver at end of season

Fixed an issue where car part design and research projects were not generating the appropriate amount of expertise gain when the sliders were moved

Fixed an issue where Research Complete emails were not showing an increase in next year's car stats

Fixed an issue where the email about Factory fires ending was sent before the factory reopened

RACE SIM

Fixed an issue where drivers did not need to use two different tyre compounds after a mid-session save

Fixed an issue where drivers would not start pushing for their flying laps early enough on circuits with long straights in Automatic mode

Fixed tyre warming behaviour in qualifying so that drivers' tyres are warm when starting their flying laps

Fixed an issue where some drivers were missing driver codes on the standings tower (Sorry Mick!)

Fixed an issue where the 'Need to Refuel' dilemma in Practice and Qualifying would not pause the game

Fixed an issue where rain VFX was not present on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles

Fixed a rare soft lock if there was a red flag in Practice or Qualifying while the player team's cars were exiting the pit lane

Fixed an issue where Oscar Piastri could be referred to as "Alex" in team comms

USER INTERFACE

Fixed an issue where the UI was not anchored to the left/right side of the screen when widescreen is enabled

Fixed a soft lock when scrolling through the standings lists in Data View

Fixed a rare soft lock when enabling manual control in Qualifying while the tutorial was enabled

Fixed an issue where the Data View lists could appear blank during races

F1 Manager 2023 was released on July 31, 2023. It is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.