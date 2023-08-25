F1 23 brings Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc Challenges with new update

To celebrate the restart of the current Formula 1 season, F1 23 brings forward an excellent set of challenges for the fans, who can now go up against defending world champion Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Players can secure some fantastic memorabilia if they can defeat Max's lap timings.

F1 23 has grown massively since its release in early 2023, as some of the new features and game modes have delighted the community. The increased dynamism and authentic race action have kept the players engaged, and the developers have routinely released new content. Aside from the time trials, the latest update will include fan favorites like Daniel Ricciardo, who will become available for selection.

F1 23's latest update includes a lot of new additions

One of the biggest attractions of the new update will be the time trial, as it's not every day that players can go up against Max Verstappen. This event is going to be available between August 29 and September 4. The time to beat will be 1:10:621, and those who manage to earn a special Dutch Grand Prix helmet.

A similar challenge will also go live starting September 5, where players must beat a lap time set by Charles Leclerc. The winners will unlock a special in-game item themed around the Italian Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo is returning to the active roster starting August 29, and the Marina Bay circuit has also been given a new look. A third set of driver rating updates will arrive on September 19, which will take the latest events of Formula 1's exciting season into account.

A new set of F1 World Challenges will also be available, featuring a few real-life racing moments. Players will be able to complete them once they go live. On the occasion of all the upcoming updates, here's what Senior Creative Director Lee Mather had to say.

“We are beyond thrilled with the launch of the new ‘Pro Challenge’ feature in ‘F1® World’. Giving players the opportunity to directly engage and compete against their favourite drivers in game is something we always wanted to deliver. F1 World' will continue to evolve, creating more moments for players to test their virtual racing skills against their real-world heroes.”

All players must update their F1 23 client to the latest version to enjoy the new and exciting content.