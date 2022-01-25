Fable or Gears? One of these Xbox franchises might be getting a “Master Chief” like collection soon

According to popular industry insider Shpeshal Nick, another Xbox franchise is getting a remaster collection, similar to Halo: Master Chief Collection, with discussions leaning heavily towards Fable or Gears.

While Shpeshal Nick didn’t specify any particular franchise, Gears and Fable are fantastic video games from Xbox, with a cult following. A remastered collection like that of Halo MCC will undoubtedly honor the past while paving the way for the future.

Shpeshal Nick confirms that another Xbox franchise is getting the “Master Chief” treatment

In recent years Microsoft's gaming division, Xbox, has stepped up its game to include many video game series. From The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Doom, to future additions of Call of Duty and Diablo, the brand has always had excellent franchises over its 20 years of history.

In 2014, Halo's flagship first-person shooter series got a collection of all four mainline titles till then. The Halo Master Chief Collection was later expanded to include Halo Reach and Halo 3 ODST and ported to the PC platform.

Xbox might be gearing up for another series collection, similar to Halo MCC's. During the recent XboxEra Podcast with Jon Clarke and Taylor Lyles, Shpeshal Nick mentioned this alleged remaster collection. He said,

There is another Microsoft franchise that will be getting the Master Chief Collection treatment. Now timelines I’m not sure, it’s gonna be this year, next year which will be most likely I’ll guess….Collection of all games, all bundled into one.

While Shpeshal Nick did say that he is aware of the video game series, he stated that he could not mention which one it is.

Could Gears or Fable be getting a collection bundle?

As soon as Shpeshal Nick mentioned the collection bundle for an Xbox franchise, speculation ran wild, with the most popular nominations being Gears and Fable, both having solid logical arguments.

Gears of War, which was later shortened to be on Gears, is the flagship third-person franchise of Xbox. While Epic Games conceived the series, the franchise's reign was later handed to The Coalition. The franchise consists of five mainline titles and a spinoff/ prequel called Gears of War: Judgment.

The first three games follow Marcus Fenix, while the fourth and fifth installments follow Marcus’s son JD and his friend Kait Diaz. A collection would be perfect for getting new fans on board this decade-and-a-half old franchise and paving the way for the upcoming Gears 6.

One of the other significant speculations about the collection bundle is Fable. The famed RPG series Fable has gained a cult following over the years. The franchise has been through rough patches and has remained dormant for quite a while.

Playground Games, the fantastic developers behind Forza Horizon, is all set to develop a franchise reboot. As such, a collection of the previous trilogy will be perfect for bringing closure to the last era while being an ideal prelude to Playground Games’ interpretation of the franchise.

Other franchises also received mention, ranging from The Elder Scrolls and Fallout to Doom and Wolfenstein. However, Gears and Fable seems to be the plausible ones.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar