Fact Check: Can you cast Adava Kedavra on students in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy gives players the opportunity to discover a multitude of spells and create unique loadouts for various situations. In combat situations, the Unforgivable Curses reign supreme with their unmatched firepower against enemies such as Dark Wizards, Goblins, and Spiders.

While the Unforgivable spells, including Crucio, Imperio, and Avada Kedavra are some of the core combat tools in Hogwarts Legacy, fans of the Wizarding World are curious about the extent to which these spells can be used in the game.

Many in the community have been wondering if the player protagonist will be able to use the Unforgivable Curses to kill students in Hogwarts Legacy.

While players will be able to use Adava Kedavra with great impunity on monsters, Goblins, and Dark Wizards, they will not be able to do so when sparring with their classmates in Crossed Wands battles.

Players cannot kill students in Hogwarts Legacy

Students, teachers, and the Hogwarts Legacy faculty members are completely off-limits when it comes to using the Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy.

This is because Avalanche Software decided against including a morality system when it comes to the narrative. Hence, players are not allowed to play the role of a Dark Wizard, no matter what choices they opt into as the storyline progresses. It's also highly unlikely that the developers will release any DLC that allows players to become villains and use killing curses on anyone they want.

Despite the limitations on using Unforgivable spells in Hogwarts Legacy, players can freely use them outside the school grounds against enemies.

That being said, the community has come up with several mods that allow players to take up the role of a Dark Wizard in the title. After applying these add-ons, players will be able to use Avada Kedavra as well as all the forms of Ancient Magic on students and kill them even on school grounds.

Since these mods are still in their early stages, players can expect to encounter some performance issues. However, the gameplay is expected to become more seamless with each update.

Avalanche Software has continued to bring performance patches to the RPG ever since its launch last week. The recent PC and Xbox Series X/S update did away with a lot of stutters and crashes that Hogwarts Legacy fans were facing.

