Fact Check: Can you change or customize your reticle in Modern Warfare 2?

With the multiplayer mode of Modern Warfare 2 now live, Call of Duty fans are having a blast with all of the new features and game modes that the latest franchise entry drops with.

Despite boasting a healthy player count, the shooter has been plagued with performance issues including bugs, system errors, as well as game crashes. Fortunately, Activision is steadily rolling out patches and hotfixes, which shows that they are aware of some of the major bugs in the title, and are fixing them accordingly.

With season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 yet to go live, and with a major patch update yet to hit the servers, players are curious about some of the customizable features currently available in the game.

One of the biggest questions that fans have had over the course of the first week is whether the title will allow one to change or customize their in-game reticle. Unfortunately, Modern Warfare 2 is yet to provide players with this option. However, many speculate that this will be one of the many features that the developers plan to introduce in a future update.

Modern Warfare 2 does not have a reticle customization feature yet

Being able to customize your reticles is one of the primary features of various competitive shooters like Valorant and CS:GO. Unfortunately, for Call of Duty fans, Modern Warfare 2 is yet to have this feature hit their servers.

Nevertheless, there are many other things that you will be able to customize in the game. From your titles, to Operators, to attaching gun charms as well as camo, there is a lot going on in the other aspects of the multiplayer section which will allow you to make a unique loadout and stand out from the rest of the crowd.

But when it comes to crosshairs or reticles, for now, you will have to use the default one that Modern Warfare 2 comes equipped with. Fortunately, community speculations hint that future updates will be bringing the customization feature with them, allowing players to modify and tweak their crosshairs in-game based on their playstyle and weapon of choice.

Since reticle customization features are one of the core personalization elements of any modern competitive shooter, the Call of Duty community felt slightly let down by Activision when their latest franchise entry did not launch with this vital feature in its multiplayer settings menu.

