Fact Check: Can you play One Piece Odyssey on the Steam Deck?

It’s been a week since its official release, and One Piece Odyssey has steadily grown to be one of the talked about titles this month.

It also received very positive feedback from the community, and One Piece fans who are yet to try the game are quite excited about some of the features that the JRPG brings to the table.

Many players are curious about whether they can play One Piece Odyssey on the Steam Deck. Although the title is not Deck verified, it seems that those trying out the JRPG on Valve’s handheld console have been able to enjoy the game without many issues.

Since the game does not have any official verification on the platform just yet, it means that although it is playable, players may encounter bugs and other performance issues every now and then. However, the Deck’s library of supported titles is constantly growing, and it’s highly likely that One Piece Odyssey will soon be verified in its library.

One Piece Odyssey works fine on the Steam Deck

Players have been facing minor issues here and there when it comes to trying out One Piece Odyssey on the Steam Deck, but overall, the title is quite playable without any significant performance issues. Hence, those who have Valve’s handheld console will be able to try the JRPG out.

However, like other unverified games, One Piece Odyssey will not be completely optimized for the system, so players may need to tinker with the performance settings quite a bit. They will be required to manually change the settings from both the in-game settings and the Deck’s performance tab to have the title run smoothly on the device.

For now, the One Piece community has revealed that the best way to play Odyssey on the Steam Deck will be in windowed mode and on Medium settings.

By changing the graphics and the performance output, players will be able to lock the JRPG at 30+ fps. However, they will be able to ramp up the graphics once the game is optimized for SteamOS by Valve.

Once Odyssey is verified for the Deck, it’s highly likely that players will be able to run the title on much higher visual fidelity without having to lose out on performance. Players who do not like to tinker with the settings can wait until the title becomes officially verified for the platform.

