Fact Check: Can you romance heroes in Marvel’s Midnight Suns?

In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, players can create a character called the Hunter and fight shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the most iconic superheroes in the Marvel universe.

Players will have to fight Lilith, the Mother of Demons, as the narrative progresses while at the same time looking for more cards and the ability to make their recruited heroes significantly more powerful.

Apart from recruiting heroes, players will also be able to spend time interacting with them in the Abbey. The game has a complete social RPG feature, where players can enjoy moments with the characters outside of the missions, explore all dialog options, and unlock new subquests and events.

The presence of a social feature has led many in the community to wonder if all players get to romance the heroes in Marvel’s Midnight Suns or not. Unfortunately, for those who were expecting it, the game does not allow one to romance any of the characters.

There is no romance feature in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

As mentioned, unfortunately, there is no romance option that players can opt into in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. While there is a friendship level that one can max out for each recruitable hero in the game, romance with them is not something the title offers.

The friendship one will have with Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, and even Wanda Maximoff, for that matter, will be platonic no matter how much players want to initiate a romantic relationship with them.

But this should not prevent players from deepening their bonds with the heroes in the game. The friendship mechanic is a core part of the gameplay in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, allowing you to get your hands on various bonuses.

The more friendship level you have with each character, the better the rewards you will receive as a result. Additionally, you will be able to unlock unique bonus stats for these heroes, which will make them much more effective in combat while making completing some of the more complex portions of the game significantly easier.

Apart from certain combat stats, these heroes will also get additional dialog options when on a mission. This options up special interaction moments with The Hunter that brings a different flavor to the proceedings at each level. Hence, while friendship levels might not lead to romance in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, it’s not a mechanic that players should be sleeping on.

