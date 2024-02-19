Fact Check: Did IShowSpeed collaborate with Neymar Jr. during the Brazil livestream?

Darren Watkins Jr., popularly known as "IShowSpeed," has become the talk of the town in the online community. On February 19, 2024, numerous clips from the YouTuber's livestream from Brazil surfaced on X, during which he was seen collaborating with what appeared to be football star Neymar Jr.

Darren was dancing during the broadcast when people around informed him that Al Hilal's forward had arrived to meet him. The 19-year-old streamer was surprised to see this and exclaimed:

"Neymar? Neymar! Neymar!"

Readers should note that Neymar Jr. did not collaborate with IShowSpeed on February 19, 2024. Instead, Eigon Oliveira (Instagram handle @sosiadoney), a well-known Neymar Jr. impersonator, appeared on his channel.

"Is this him?" - IShowSpeed puzzled as famous Neymar Jr. impersonator collaborates with him during Brazil livestream

Expand Tweet

After spending some time dancing with the person who appeared to be Neymar Jr., IShowSpeed asked the DJ to turn off the music, as he began to wonder if the individual was truly the Brazilian football icon.

While telling the person to remove his sunglasses, the YouTube streamer said:

"Wait... is this him? Take off glasses. Take off your - wait, hang on, now. This can't be. I just f**ked Neymar. Neymar wouldn't let me f**k him. This can't be Neymar!"

Darren and the Neymar Jr. impersonator began conversing in Portuguese, and the latter was heard saying:

"You, my friend."

Expressing his surprise at the situation, the Ohio native remarked:

"Why would Neymar be here? It's not him? He does... what the f**k. Chat, I don't think it's him."

The impersonator then claimed he was contacting Lionel Messi via video call. In response, IShowSpeed said:

"He's about to call Messi. No way he's about to - Neymar's about to call f**king Messi. Hey, you lied! He's not answering! That's not Messi. I see you're lying, bro. He's not f**king Neymar. He's lying! This is not Neymar, bro! This is some - nah, take off the glasses. Bro, tell him to take off the glasses. See, he's lying, bro. That's not f**king Neymar! That just can't be Neymar. There's no way! It don't make sense. Do it?"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

As previously mentioned, several clips from Darren's livestream from Brazil went viral on X. Here's what fans had to say about it:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While there was no collaboration this time around, IShowSpeed did meet Neymar Jr. last year on July 25, 2023.