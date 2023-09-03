Fact Check: Did MrBeast hit 1 billion subscribers on YouTube? Viral celebration tweet debunked

On September 3, 2023, a post on X (formerly Twitter) went viral, claiming that YouTube sensation Jimmy "MrBeast" had reached one billion subscribers on the Google-owned platform. This was posted by X user @scubaryan_, who uploaded an 11-second clip in which Jimmy was seen celebrating the milestone. The claimed tweet reads:

"MrBeast just hit 1b subscribers on YouTube."

Readers should note that this social media update is false, and the accompanying video has been doctored. At the time of writing, the Kansas native's primary YouTube channel has 180 million subscribers, with 747 videos uploaded.

Here's a screenshot of his channel:

Jimmy's YouTube channel boasted 180 million subscribers on September 3, 2023 (Image via YouTube)

Additionally, community notes were posted under @scubaryan_'s viral tweet, clarifying that MrBeast's channel did not, in fact, reach one billion subscribers:

"Mr Beast did not hit a billion subscribers. This account is once again posting fake information for views. If you check his YouTube (click link) you can see he has 180 million subscribers."

"Waiting for community notes to cook your a*s" - Netizens react to fake video in which MrBeast celebrated garnering a billion subscribers

MrBeast has cemented himself as one of the most renowned internet personalities. Last year (on November 15, 2023), he dethroned Felix "PewDiePie" to become the most-subscribed YouTube content creator. Nine months later, Jimmy made headlines once again when the aforementioned X user claimed that he had amassed a billion subscribers on his channel:

Scubaryan_'s post in which they claimed Jimmy had reached one billion subscribers on YouTube (Image via Twitter)

@scubaryan_'s post has received over 2.1 million views, with X user @D1ELITTT commenting:

"Waiting for community notes to cook your a*s."

Netizens commenting on @scubaryan_'s viral tweet on September 3, 2023, 1/5 (Image via Twitter)

However, some fans believed the information and stated that attracting one billion subscribers is "insane":

Netizens commenting on @scubaryan_'s viral tweet on September 3, 2023, 2/5 (Image via Twitter)

The viral tweet prompted another user to check out the 25-year-old's YouTube channel:

Netizens commenting on @scubaryan_'s viral tweet on September 3, 2023, 3/5 (Image via Twitter)

Meanwhile, one community member believed that MrBeast's reaction to reaching "one billion subscribers" was the "weakest ever":

Netizens commenting on @scubaryan_'s viral tweet on September 3, 2023, 4/5 (Image via Twitter)

Here are some more pertinent fan reactions:

Netizens commenting on @scubaryan_'s viral tweet on September 3, 2023, 5/5 (Image via Twitter)

At the time of writing, @scubaryan_'s misleading post was visible to the public and had not been removed.