Fact Check: Does Dead Space remake have cheat codes?

The Dead Space remake is off to a very positive start, thanks to some brilliant work by EA and Motive Studio. It's been over a decade since the original release was made available to fans, leading to Isaac Clarke's birth as an immortal protagonist.

As good as the first game was, it could be a scary experience for many. It does offer different difficulty settings to allow players to play according to their choice. However, there are always a few who want to make things easier or end up finishing the game without any degree of difficulty. This was possible thanks to the cheats that were available to the players.

This has raised a valid question in the community - does the Dead Space remake allow the use of cheats? After all, Motive Studio has worked on the original formula, despite making many enhancements. However, if someone wants to use cheats, there is terrible news.

Dead Space remake holds the essence of the first game despite making several upgrades

Given the time gap between the original release and the remake, several elements in the gaming industry have changed. This could be a big reason why the Dead Space remake doesn't support the use of cheats. The alterations to the new game engine may have made any unfair means redundant.

As of writing, there are no cheats in the newly remade version. Even attempts to use the original cheats from the earlier release will not yield any results. The original Dead Space contained eight cheats, all of which were for one-time use. It was mainly used by players who found the harder difficulties too challenging for their tastes.

Here's what the eight cheats in the original game do:

Four codes gave a total of 1,800 credits.

Two codes that gave a total of seven nodes.

Two codes that refilled oxygen and stasis levels

While some players abused it, there were no consequences as the game was a single-player experience. Naturally, someone misusing the cheat didn't hamper another person's gameplay. While the Dead Space remake is also a single-player experience, there's no way to use cheat codes.

Players can always try the New Game Plus mode

Dead Space remake comes with a New Game Plus mode, unlocked after players complete an entire run at any difficulty. Unlike the new game mode, the Plus variant allows players to retain all their progression from the previous save.

While the main story starts from the very start, players will have all the weapons unlocked. Also, every upgrade they made in the previous save will be available from the get-go. Naturally, the experience will be more effortless unless they overcome the difficulty.

It's a fun mode that allows players to try harder challenges without making things too nightmarish. Isaac Clark's journey is filled with different dangers, and the new mode offers a healthy blend of rewards and hazards.

Dead Space remake has different difficulty levels, which goes up to Impossible Mode. It's the hardest difficulty someone can test themselves at and is best suited for hardcore players.

Poll : 0 votes