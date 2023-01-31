All Master Override locations in Dead Space remake

The Dead Space remake was launched on January 27, 2023, as a complete recreation of the classic survival horror title in the Frostbite Engine. This particular remake features revamped visuals, sound design, enhanced gameplay elements, and minor tweaks to the story and presentation to deliver the best possible experience for fans and newcomers.

One of the several environmental additions to the remake is the Master Override Security Clearance mechanics, which offers players additional resources that will be extremely handy during their journey in the USG Ishimura. The focus of this article will be the locations of all these Master Overrides.

Note: Spoilers for the Dead Space remake will follow. Discretion is advisable.

There are a total of eight Master Overrides spread throughout the campaign of Dead Space

Spread throughout the USG Ishimura. There are eight Master Overrides - six Chests and two Doors for players to find and unlock with the proper security clearance. The location of each Master Override is detailed below:

1) Bridge Tram Station

This particular door is found within the Water Purification storage next to the elevator. Unlocking this rewards the player with a Power Node, two ammo drops, and the High-Yield Grenades upgrade for the Pulse Rifle.

2) Mining Tram Station

The second Master Override Door can be found in Tool Storage inside the Mining Deck. Move the crates out of the way with Kinesis to clear a patch to the door. Unlocking this door will reward Issac with two Large Med Packs and a Diffraction Module to upgrade the Contact Beam.

3) Cargo Bay Station

This particular Master Override crate box is found near the Cargo Bay area at the Hangar-Cargo-Tram Control on the first floor. The chest rewards players with the Suspension Module for upgrading the Force Gun.

4) Hydroponics Tram Station

The second chest is found within the Central Hub of the Hydroponics hallway and rewards players with the Precision Lasers part for upgrading the Line Gun.

5) Mining Tram Station

Players can head to Floor 4 of Engineering to find this Master Override lock. Unlocking it will reward them with Carbon-Fiber Blades to upgrade the Ripper.

6) Executive Quarters (Crew Quarters Tram Station)

Make your way to Floor 3 and into the Crew Quarters to find the chest, which will reward players with a Gold Semiconductor, which can be sold for a hefty amount of Credits to purchase upgrades and items for Issac further.

7) Deluxe Quarters (Crew Quarters Tram Station)

Head to Floor 3 of the Deluxe Quarters to find the seventh Master Override lock. Unlocking the room to this chest requires effort since players must first reattach the battery to a socket nearby. The battery can be located within the Deluxe Quiet Bunks.

Unlocking this chest drops the High-Pressure Nozzle upgrade for the Flamethrower.

8) Aegis VII

The eighth and final Master Override lock can be found at the Transfer Junction Area when players begin Chapter 12 in Aegis VII. Unlocking the crate rewards players with 3 Power Nodes.

What is the prerequisite to begin unlocking the Master Override series of unlockables?

To gain the necessary clearance for these Master Overrides, players must first complete the “You Are Not Authorized” side mission in Dead Space. Collect all the RIGs of the deceased officers onboard the USG Ishimura to cap your Security Override level and unlock all doors.

Remember that this side quest in Dead Space continues until Chapter 10 of the campaign, so the quest is rather lengthy.

Dead Space was launched on January 27, 2023, for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

