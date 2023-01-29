How to obtain and use the Kinesis Module in Dead Space Remake?

The Kinesis Module is one of the primary abilities provided in the Dead Space series. With the Dead Space Remake, the Kinesis Module sees updated textures and game mechanics, giving pleasing visuals in the game. Anyone familiar with the horrors of the gore galore Dead Space universe knows the significance of Kinesis abilities and their uses.

Going forward with the game, the use of the same becomes increasingly apparent. Thus, learning how to obtain and use the Kinesis Module or refresh your reflexes if it has been a while is wise.

What is the Kinesis Module?

The Kinesis Module is a small device that can be plugged into Isaac's RIG (Resource Integration Gear) to function alongside the Stasis Module. It imbues the suit with telekinetic powers that allow him to move heavy and light objects around on their planet-harvesting spaceship Ishimura.

Engineers used Kinesis to move construction and mining equipment by creating artificial gravity around the module. The module fits on Isaac's armband and is powered by the RIG's in-built energy source. Thus, it does not require recharging like the Stasis Module and can be used freely throughout the game.

Since the ship came under siege from mutated corpses called necromorphs, Kinesis became an important ability for Isaac in more ways than one.

Location of the Kinesis Module in Dead Space Remake

The Kinesis Module is provided in Dead Space Remake as part of the main storyline and can be kept permanently in the inventory. As you progress through Chapter 2: Intensive Care, you will have to navigate toward the "Medical Cargo Depot." Upon entering, you will receive a notification informing you of completing the objective to reach the medical deck.

You will find yourself in a small room with a corpse lying on top of a few containers. This is where you will find the Kinesis Module that Isaac will take and integrate with his suit. Following that, you will be put through a few pathways that will get you to practice with it.

Uses of the Kinesis Module

1) Clearing out pathways: Since the outbreak of necromorphs, the ship has fallen under heavy damage. Most of the ship's pathways will have heavy containers, barrels, and broken parts as obstacles. The Kinesis Module can suspend these heavy objects and move them out of the way.

2) Fixing equipment: Throughout the game, you will be pushed towards fixing parts of the ship and its mechanisms to proceed to your objectives. Some will be suspended in zero gravity, while others will be attached to the ship's body.

Most movable parts like power cells, levers, panels, and more will be marked with the G.R.I.P. icon. It resembles a luminous pentagon with a figure of a magnet on it. Anything with the G.R.I.P. icon can be manipulated via Kinesis to move and attach to different parts of the ship.

3) Projectile Weapon: Another major use of Kinesis is allowing players to grab hold of almost anything in their environment and shoot it toward enemies like any other weapon. Apart from manipulating objects, the Kinesis Module uses its artificial gravity to produce a strong surge of energy that blasts the suspended objects at a high velocity.

This feature is handy when it comes to conserving ammo. Depending on the game's difficulty settings, enemies may require a ridiculous amount of ammo to go down. Using the environment to your advantage on minor critters will help you save a lot of bullets for the big ones. Some of the boss fights will also require you to pull exploding barrels and throw them to deal damage.

The body parts of the downed necromorphs also make good projectiles for Kinesis blasts and deal a lot of damage. After taking down an enemy, you can stomp on the corpses to free usable parts and use the Kinesis Module to blast them toward other enemies.

4) Collectibles: As the story takes place in outer space in the 26th century, you will find many collectibles floating about in zero gravity. Kinesis helps you pull them towards you without physically moving towards them.

Supply crates, ammo, credit chips, and more can usually be acquired from lockers or found lying about in places on the ships. The famous death stomp is one way to break open the supply crates, but you can also use Kinesis to blast them against hard surfaces to collect them.

This is handy, especially when you quickly need to gain ammo or med-packs while surrounded by enemies.

5) Small Necromorphs: Often in the game, small necromorphs will lie in wait to ambush players. Spotting them early on and using Kinesis to pull them will reveal their status. Kinesis cannot pull live necromorphs and thus will indicate if a corpse is, in fact, a corpse.

Using the Kinesis Module wisely will gain you considerable strategic advantages apart from its compulsory uses. It is an ability designed to provide versatility to the gameplay and will be your friend throughout the story. Take the time to upgrade it on the weapon upgrade benches to increase its range and power from time to time.

