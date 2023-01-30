How to get and upgrade the Ripper in Dead Space remake?

Dead Space remake from EA and Motive Studio revitalizes the iconic horror franchise for a new generation. Built upon modern graphics tech, Isaac Clarke and his adventures on the USG Ishimura have never looked better. Yet it is the original experience for the most part, with familiar faces and gameplay elements.

The iconic weapons roster also returns, including the beloved Ripper. This powerful chainsaw was one of the best weapons in the original, and equally robust in mowing down Necromorphs in the remake. This guide details where to find this amazing weapon and any associated upgrades.

The Ripper is one of the most useful weapons to discover in Dead Space remake

Here is an overview of the Ripper in Dead Space remake:

Damage: 40 (can be upgraded to a maximum of 110)

Capacity: eight (can be increased to a maximum of 15)

Reload: 2.57 seconds (can be reduced to a maximum of 1.57 seconds)

Duration: seven seconds (can be upgraded to max 10 seconds)

Players will obtain the Ripper weapon in Chapter 3 of the game. This will be during the refueling of the engines in the South area. Players will find themselves on the Engineering Deck, headed towards the Machine Room inside the Preparation Room. Walk down the stairs, and the Ripper will be lying on the floor near the foot of the stairs. To its right will be a bloody decapitated corpse, and the way to the Bathroom to the left.

The Ripper suspends a rotating circular blade in midair in front of the weapon, which can be used to slice through the Necromorph threats. Since it doesn't require precise aiming, it can help to annihilate a small horde of creepies quickly. The alternate fire launches the blade at the target, making sure players can deal with foes before they can even reach protagonist Isaac Clarke.

What upgrades are available for the Ripper in Dead Space remake?

The Ripper can be enhanced with the following upgrades in Dead Space remake. Note that each adds a set of parameters that can be invested in to boost the weapon's efficiency and power.

Ricochet Tracer: Grants an additional ricochet. Features slots for Capacity (1), Duration (2), and Special 1. Buy it from the store for 11,000 Credits.

Deflecting Edges: Grants an additional ricochet. Adds slots for Damage (2), Capacity (2), and Special (2). It can be found in the Flow Supervisor's office in the Hydroponics area.

Carbon Fiber Blades: Grants an additional ricochet. Introduces slots for Damage (1), Reload (2), Capacity (2), and Special (3). Find it tucked away inside a Master Override box in the Machine Room opposite where the Ripper was picked up.

Do note that players will require nodes to invest in these upgrades in the first place Can't figure out how to open the yellow Master Override containers?

This is because you will need the Master Override authorization in the first place. Check out our guide on how to get it. Players can upgrade their weapons at the workbenches dotted around the USG Ishimura.

Dead Space remake is available on PC, PS5 and XSX|S platforms.

