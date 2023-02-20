Fact Check: Does Hogwarts Legacy punish you for using Unforgivable Curses?

Hogwarts Legacy lets fans step into the shoes of a student studying at the prestigious Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. They can see what it's like to attend magic class, brew potions, fly brooms, and learn powerful spells. However, some of these spells can be unforgivable, and using them can have major consequences.

But what happens when a player uses such spells in the game? Turns out it is not a lot. The game doesn't seem to punish them for using spells and curses dubbed "unforgivable." The game still reacts to witches and wizards using Crucio and others but nothing long-term.

Companions and other NPCs comment when players use unforgivable curses in Hogwarts Legacy

There are three unforgivable curses: Cricio, Imperio, and Avada Kedavra. These incredibly cruel and harsh spells are delegated as unforgivable and extremely illegal in the realm. Players can learn these spells in Hogwarts Legacy by completing some side-quests; they can even refuse to learn them.

People can continue using these spells, and the game will not punish the player. There is no moral code, the storyline doesn't change, and NPCs continue to treat the users normally. At most, the player's companion will remark on them when they see a spell like Avada Kedavra.

Companions whose character aligns with the good side will point out such acts as cruel or will ask the player to stop. Others will be impressed or will simply not care.

And that's about it. These companions will not confront or leave the player’s company; they will simply complain. Other than that, players will receive more wrongful actions as options for dialog, like stealing or lying to NPCs. The narrative won't change, there won't be any long-term repercussions, and no NPC or companion will sever ties with the player.

Casting unforgivable curses on other NPCs like students and teachers also has no effect. They do not react to these spells being cast on them or anyone near them. Curses like Avada Kedavra do not kill these NPCs; they simply get up again.

Having no repercussions to curses is a shame as it shallows the immersion for the world of Hogwarts Legacy. These spells are deemed unforgivable, yet players can roam free, casting them however they like. Many great role-playing games organically react to the player's good or bad actions.

Games like The Witcher and Divinity have permanent consequences for people's choices while playing them, and unfortunately, Hogwarts Legacy is not one of those games.

However, the game is still an excellent RPG with a rich, detailed open world and exciting gameplay mechanics. It has managed to be reviewed well despite the controversies surrounding J.K. Rowling. Interested players can pick up this game on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. It will also be released on other platforms soon.

