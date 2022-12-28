Fact Check: Does Overwatch 2 support split-screen?

Apart from normal competitive matchmaking, Overwatch 2 comes with a variety of game modes that players can enjoy with their friends. Limited-time seasonal events like Winter Wonderland and Halloween Terror are pretty popular among community members as they get to try out a different side of the shooter.

However, Overwatch 2 does not provide everything with its game modes as some fans would imagine. One key feature that the developers skipped adding is a split-screen mode. Only a single person can play on a Blizzard ID at a time. While the game offers both PvP and PvE content, none of them allow for a split-screen feature.

Overwatch 2 doesn't have a split-screen feature at the moment

Overwatch 2, doesn't allow for split-screen co-op play unlike other offerings in the genre. This can mainly be due to the highly competitive aspect that the game is known for.

It shares a resemblance to classic arcade titles that were popular for having a split-screen multiplayer back in the day. However, the game has skipped the intention of including such a mode right now. Even its predecessor, Overwatch from 2016, did not have a split-screen feature.

Split-screen modes were a popular aspect of older first-person titles. They let more than one player enjoy the game on the same system, with each taking a designated half of the screen. That being said, modern gaming has slowly taken a different approach in multiplayer games.

Why split-screen content is no longer relevant

Split-screen content is slowly becoming obsolete as gamers prefer either competitive online PvP content like Overwatch or Valorant, or a variety of other titles for PvE.

Even though Overwatch 2 offers story-based content to some extent, an additional split-screen mode does not suit the title. This is because the majority of what the game has to offer revolves around the competitive aspect.

Based on how Overwatch is designed, it is better for players to individually enjoy the title and its game modes. Blizzard has come a long way with the series. With the sequel, they have gained more players overtime, with all equally enjoying the game modes currently on offer.

Another reason a split-screen mode will particularly not work is because of the amount of activity that goes on a player’s screen. It is already difficult to make out what's going on in a match at times, and they will have even less screen space with a cluttered HUD in split-screen sessions.

Overwatch 2 has quickly gained the recognition that its predecessor possessed. The amount of content it provides is surprising and it particularly shines as it's now free to play. Being a classic hero-based shooter with an arcady feel, the sequel shares a lot of similarities with classic titles.

Blizzard has promised some story-based content as well for 2023. It is highly unlikely that the sequel will receive any split-screen content even in story modes as the PvE focus is completely different. However, the developer lets players from different platforms enjoy the title with the help of crossplay.

If players are still looking to enjoy a good split-screen title, there are still a plethora of names out there that can deliver a decent experience.

