Fact Check: Is Forspoken coming to the Nintendo Switch?

Forspoken, Square Enix's massive open-world RPG is finally out for consoles and PCs. The latest adventure from the team behind Final Fantasy XV boasts frantic traversals and spectacular magic-driven combat. Given that the RPG genre is pretty popular in the console space, fans have been wondering if it is present on more platforms - specifically the Nintendo Switch.

The renowned Final Fantasy publisher is no stranger to the Big N's hybrid console. After all, they have brought a variety of games to the handheld system. These include Dragon Quest XI, Octopath Traveler, and more.

Can you play Forspoken on the Nintendo Switch?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. The only console Forspoken is on is the PlayStation 5. Sony has likely signed a contract with the publisher for console-exclusivity. Late last year, keen-eyed users spotted a fine print on one of the trailers for the game. It was revealed that the game will remain on Sony's latest machine for at least two years - that is, until January 23, 2025.

This means Nintendo fans will have to wait a while for the game to arrive on the platform. That is, if it is feasible from a technical standpoint in the first place. Forspoken uses Square Enix's proprietary Luminous Engine technology as a foundation. It was first introduced with 2016's Final Fantasy XV for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Sadly, the game never made it to the Switch.

Director Hajime Tabata cited the engine's lack of scalability to the portable platform as an issue. In other words, the technology is not designed with a low-powered handheld like the Switch in mind. After all, it intends to showcase a high level of visual fidelity. Instead, Nintendo's handheld received the Pocket Edition that was released for smartphones (as well as other consoles and PCs).

This means Forspoken, a far more ambitious effort, will be not be feasible either. That is, unless Nintendo finally brings out the elusive Switch Pro. This would ensure compatibility as well as ports of modern games.

So, Nintendo fans could see a port in the future once the timed-exclusivity is over in 2025. By then, it is very likely we will see a new, more powerful handhold from the Super Mario-maker. But the bottom line is, the base Switch is most certainly out of the picture.

What is Forspoken about?

The game tells the story of Frey Holland, a New Yorker who has been teleported to the magical land of Athia. With the evil Tantas exerting their tyranny onto the citizens of the world, Frey must take it onto herself to save them while also aiming to find her way back home. With the talkative wristband Cuff on her side, she brandishes elemental powers to deal with threats.

The frantic combat is flashy and over-the-top as players can unleash bursts of fire and lightning to attack foes. The open world awaits exploration, with treasures to discover and bosses to fight. All of this is augmented by a free-flowing parkour system that makes exploration both easy and fun.

Forspoken was released on January 24, 2023, for the PlayStation 5 and PC.

