All Forspoken cast and characters revealed

Forspoken is Square Enix’s next ambitious action RPG. Players have been in awe of the game since it was revealed as "Project Athia." With all of the game's details revealed, its graphics and parkour movements combined with fantasy elements have been largely appreciated.

Forspoken has a diverse set of characters with unique personalities. Square Enix has ensured to deliver a robust experience not only with gameplay but with its compelling set of characters as the story progresses. The facial features in Forspoken are quite detailed, which is the norm with current-gen games.

Diverse cast and characters in Forspoken

Forspoken takes place in the fantasy world of Athia. This world, despite its appeal, is on the verge of decline. The cause of the decline is termed the ‘Break,’ and it has transformed the once majestic creatures of Athia into beasts. The land is ruled by a faction of matriarchs called Tantas, the antagonists in Forspoken.

Listed below are some of the game's key characters:

Frey Holland (Ella Balinska)

Frey Holland is the game’s protagonist. She lives in New York and was abandoned during her childhood. Played by Ella Balinska, Frey is teleported to the mysterious land of Athia. Balinska was a part of Resident Evil (2022) and Charlie’s Angels (2019).

Tanta Sila (Janina Gavankar)

Tanta Sila is one of the game's antagonists. She was once the guardian of Athia. The corruption, however, led her to become a tyrant of the land. Tanta Sila is played by Janina Gavankar, who took the lead role in Star Wars Battlefront II.

Tanta Prav (Pollyanna McIntosh)

Once known as the "Tanta of Justice," Tanta Prav has now become a ruthless executioner and lost sight of what true justice means. The character is played by Pollyanna McIntosh, known for her key role in The Walking Dead series. She played a negative role in the series and has seamlessly transferred her acting chops into playing Tanta Prav.

Cuff (Jonathan Cake)

Cuff is a living bracelet that Frey interacts with throughout the game. With its origins unknown, Cuff assists Frey in navigating the mysterious land of Athia. Jonathan Cake, who voices the bracelet, has played many recurring roles in the TV series Chuck. Players will majorly interact with Cuff throughout the game.

Aside from the key characters, players will encounter a host of supporting characters, including:

Daniel (Played by: Alam Orian)

Johedy (Played by: Kaela Settle)

Auden (Played by: Monica Barbaro)

Lisa (Played by: Michelle C. Bonilla)

Tanta Cinta (Played by: Kendal Rae)

Lauren (Played by: Lianna Liew)

With a diverse voice cast, Square Enix has been striving for excellence with Forspoken. The game faced some delays that left fans concerned about the state of the game upon its release.

Due to a game's advancement in motion capture technology and improved voice acting, its success largely depends on the characters, especially if the developers want to deliver a narrative experience.

The game also features a wide-open world for players to explore. From the hub area of Cipal, one can engage in the game’s side quests called 'Detours.' Players must continue completing the side quests along with the main missions since most of the detours are unplayable after progressing in the main story.

Forspoken has various spells that enable players to deal with the monsters in Athia. Frey's parkour is fluid to control and makes traversing the landscape and terrain fun in Forspoken. To make the traversal interesting, players can use Frey's magical parkour skills.

The game's reviews are out, with critics praising the game's fluidity in combat and traversal. Despite being shorter than previously expected, most critics appear to have enjoyed the game’s combat and unique magical abilities.

