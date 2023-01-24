All chapters in Forspoken and how long it takes to complete them

With Forspoken gearing up for its official release later today, fans who are looking to try Luminous Productions’ title out are quite excited to learn about some of the features that the ARPG will bring to the table.

Although initial reviews of the game have been mixed regarding the protagonist Frey and her time in the imaginary land of Athia, the game is still quite enjoyable, with an incredibly unique parkour system and combat mechanics.

One of the more frequently asked questions among community members is regarding how many chapters are there in the title and how long it will take to complete each of them.

Since it’s an open-world RPG, the completion time for each section of the game will vary from player to player, depending on how much time they spend exploring the various secrets of Athia. Looting treasure chests and solving puzzles will add to the total completion time, but you can just play the game for the story in casual mode and only opt to clear the narrative to have a significantly reduced playtime.

Here is a list of all the chapters that are currently available in Forspoken and the expected time that you will need to complete them.

Forspoken complete chapter list

The chapter list and the associate completion time listed below are based on how long it takes to complete the particular story. Exploration time will not be taken into account, just the amount of time it takes to go through all the necessary elements, stages, and fights which will lead to that particular chapter’s completion.

Forspoken chapter list:

1) Chapter 1: Attachment

The initial chapter is expected to last between 20 to 35 minutes based on how you approach it.

2) Chapter 2: Stuck

This is when the actual open-world exploration in Athia kicks off. To complete the second chapter, you will require 20 to 35 minutes.

3) Chapter 3: The Interloper

The Interloper takes a little longer and can be completed in 55 to 75 minutes

4) Chapter 4: What Must be Done

This chapter has an average completion time of 40 to 65 minutes.

5) Chapter 5: Might and Main

Might and Main is another short chapter that runs from 20 to 40 minutes.

6) Chapter 6: Damned if you do

This chapter is even shorter than the previous one and lasts for about 20 to 35 minutes.

7) Chapter 7: The Hue of Blue

The Hue of Blue is a long one, and you might need somewhere between 50 to 80 minutes to complete it.

8) Chapter 8: The Truth Will Out

This chapter will need 20 to 40 minutes to complete.

9) Chapter 9: Breaking Point

This is the shortest chapter in Forspoken and will barely take 10 to 20 minutes to complete.

10) Chapter 10: None the Wiser

None the Wiser is expected to take around 35 to 50 minutes to complete.

11) Chapter 11: Forspoken

This is the longest chapter in the game and will take you somewhere around 90 to 120 minutes to complete.

12) Chapter 12: Awakening

The final chapter takes around 35 to 55 minutes.

With all the open-world elements and exploration, Forspoken is said to have an average completion time of 30 to 40 hours. However, completionists might need close to 100 hours to get everything done in the game.

