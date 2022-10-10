Fact Check: Is Miss Fortune receiving an Empyrean/Neon Inferno in League of Legends?

In a previous string of datamined leaks, it was speculated that League of Legends’ Miss Fortune was very likely to receive her very own Empyrean/Neon Inferno skin in a future update.

However, that does not seem to be the case as it was confirmed by the community dataminer who goes by the handle of Big Bad Bear. The dataminer stated that what the community thought to be the Empyrean/Neon Inferno skin for The Bounty Hunter, it’s actually an internal update on the Battle Bunny Miss Fortune skin.

This comes as quite unfortunate news for Miss Fortune mains, who were looking forward to the champion getting the cosmetic when the skin line dropped in just a couple of patches.

Riot Games were already working on the Empyrean skin line which they announced will drop alongside the new League of Legends champion, who is speculated to be called K’Sante.

While it was earlier expected that Miss Fortune would be one of the few lucky champions to receive the cosmetic, that does not seem to be the case any longer.

Miss Fortune will not receive a League of Legends Empyrean/Neon Inferno skin

The Empyrean/Neon Inferno skins will be the final part of the League of Legends 2022 World Championship event, which Riot Games has already teased as well as announced. While all the champions who will receive the cosmetic have not been revealed, the developers did previously mention that Jhin, Pyke, and K’Sante will be the lucky few for now.

Miss Fortune mains were briefly elated when datamined files pointed at her for the new cosmetic line, however, that excitement was short-lived.

Big Bad Bear states that the new textures that were excavated for Miss Fortune were just modifications that Riot Games is looking to introduce for her Battle Bunny skin which was released earlier this season.

The dataminer confirmed that these small tweaks will be a part of the internal upgrades which will make visuals more HD for the cosmetic. Hence, Miss Fortune mains will be disappointed that her favorite champion will not be a part of the Empyrean/Neon Inferno skin line in League of Legends.

So far only three have been confirmed for the line, with five or six more on the cards as it approaches an official release date.

There is a lot of hype and expectation surrounding the new champions as well as the skin line, and it will be quite interesting to see what Riot Games has in store for players next.

