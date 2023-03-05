Fact Check: Is Pro Clubs cross-platform in FIFA 23 (March 2023)?

While crossplay has been integral to different game modes in FIFA 23, the Pro Clubs have generated significant complaints. The mode is different from the others and is the best way for players to live the life of a professional footballer virtually.

This game mode is fun and exciting. The possibility of crossplay could make it more appealing, but that hasn’t been the case so far. While there are general expectations for the feature to be introduced in the future, EA Sports hasn’t budged from its initial decision.

Crossplay has generally been a game-changer in FIFA 23, allowing players to expand their possibilities. For starters, users are no longer held back by the platform. Moreover, developers have also allowed one to opt out of crossplay. This ensures that everyone can enjoy the new mechanism. However, the Pro Clubs continue to be left out even as the game is about to complete its half-yearly cycle.

Lack of crossplay in FIFA 23 Pro Clubs is a major disappointment for many players

The presence of crossplay in FIFA 23 was announced at the time of the game’s release. Initially, the feature was only tested to a limited capacity, and this would be the first time a full release was getting it.

However, the community didn’t take the news very well when it was announced that the mode wouldn’t have crossplay. EA Sports explained that the technology could be too volatile, especially since they were yet to understand its full potential.

A deep dive video was also released to explain why Pro Clubs have been left out of the mix.

"While we're excited with the first steps to bring new cross-play features to FIFA 23, we also recognize what cross-play functionality could mean to the mode with the potential for improving matchmaking and allowing friends from different platforms of the same generation to play together."

Richard Walz, Game Design Director for Pro Clubs and VOLTA Football, further explained their decision.

"With the scale of such an important feature, our goal is to bring you the best possible experiences. As we look at our cross-play future, we’re focused on matchmaking in Pro Clubs, VOLTA, and FUT Co-op, as well as cross-platform lobby, invites, and ultimately cross-platform Pro Clubs."

EA Sports has also claimed that there could be updates in the future that might change the situation.

"We’re eager to provide updates in the future as the team continues to execute the plan for the future of cross-play. We love the passion of our community, and you help strengthen our resolve to push the mode forward and to bring quality changes for you to enjoy as players."

However, it hasn’t been the case, and Pro Clubs are yet to get crossplay capabilities. March 2023 has seen no change, and it’s unlikely that FIFA 23 will ever have that feature in the said game mode.

