Fact Check: Will Cricket 24 feature the Indian cricket team?

Nacon and Big Ant Studios' upcoming title in their annual sports franchise, Cricket 24: Official Game of The Ashes, was announced recently via a press release. Detailing several aspects of the title, the announcement saw a huge spark in excitement among cricket and sports game fans who are eagerly awaiting its release in June 2023, coinciding with The Ashes series.

The press release for Cricket 24 highlighted various new additions alongside returning features that players can expect from the game, including official licenses for major cricket nations, as well as the biggest rivalry in cricket, i.e., The Ashes. The press release also hinted at the inclusion of the Indian cricket team, albeit without any concrete confirmation.

While there was no official confirmation from Nacon or Big Ant Studios, the developers in their press release for the game did allude to the inclusion of the Indian team by stating that "unannounced Indian T20 teams" will be part of the game's playable roster. This might be hinting at the Indian cricket team as a whole or the Indian Premier League.

What is puzzling to some fans is the term "T20 teams", instead of the usual "national team". The Indian national cricket team is one of the biggest sensations for fans of the sport and not including it within Cricket 24, which, according to Big Ant Studios' CEO Ross Symons, is the "first truly global cricket video game," will be a huge miss.

Despite the lack of concrete information and confirmation from Nacon and Big Ants Studios regarding the inclusion of the Indian national cricket team, fans are really excited about Cricket 24. The game will feature official licenses for over 200 players and major cricket nations, including Australia, England, West Indies, New Zealand, Ireland, and many others that are yet to be announced.

The game will also include licenses for some of the biggest tournaments including The Ashes, KFC BBL, Weber WBBL, The Hundred, and the Caribbean Premier League alongside the aforementioned, unannounced professional Indian T20 teams. Cricket 24 will also feature a robust career mode, where players will journey from being a club cricketer to the international stage, developing their skills and growing their fan base, in the pursuit of becoming the next cricketing sensation.

Cricket 24 is scheduled for release on previous-generation consoles (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) as well as the current-generation ones (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S) alongside Windows PC.

Nacon and Big Ant Studios have confirmed that the game will feature cross-play across all platforms and will also allow players on last-gen consoles to upgrade to the "next-gen" version at no extra cost.

