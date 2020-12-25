Fake Free Fire APK download links for Jio phones surface online, can infect devices with malware

Battle royale titles on the mobile platform have amassed huge numbers. Free Fire, developed and published by Garena, has emerged as one of the frontrunners in the genre.

This fast-paced title was also named the Mobile Game of the Year at the recent Esports Awards 2020. Free Fire is very popular among mobile users and is available for Android and iOS devices. Players can also play it on laptops and PC using Android emulators.

However, several videos and websites have surfaced on the internet claiming to provide a way to play Free Fire on Jio phones. This has left many players wondering about the legitimacy of these claims.

This article examines these claims to find out their authenticity.

Fake Free Fire APK download links for Jio phones can infect the devices with malware

A picture from one such fake video which claims to provide a method to play Free Fire on a Jio phone

All the websites and videos claiming to run Free Fire on the Jio phone are fake. All these sources mislead and deceive the users by playing a recording of the game.

The main reason behind this is compatibility. Jio phone functions on KaiOS, while Free Fire is available only for the Android and iOS platforms, and there is no possibility to run this title on the former. On top of that, the Jio phone features only 512 MB of RAM, which isn’t sufficient for running Free Fire.

Conclusion

Gamers should avoid downloading any such fake files as they could be malware disguised as the file and can cause significant harm to devices.

Also, they shouldn’t waste their time looking for alternative ways to download and run the title on the Jio phone since it is impossible.

