Free Fire developers frequently introduce in-game events that provide players with a shot at obtaining exclusive items.

They have planned multiple events for Christmas and have now revealed the rewards for the Xmas Day celebration event.

This article looks at the rewards and other details regarding the event in Garena Free Fire.

Free Fire Xmas Day Celebration 2020: List of free rewards

Rewards of the Xmas Day Celebration

The Xmas Day Celebration event will run for a single day, and players will have to complete various tasks between 25th December 2020 at 4 AM IST and 26th December 2020 at 3:59 AM IST.

Players will obtain the following items if they complete the respective tasks:

Playing 3 squad matches – x3 Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate.

Getting a Booyah in battle royale mode – Pan-Winterlands 2020

Getting 3 Booyahs in battle royale mode – x10 Weapon Royale Voucher

How to claim the Xmas Day Celebration rewards

Players will have to manually collect the rewards after completing the required tasks. They can follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the ‘Calendar’ icon located on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: Navigate through the ‘Events’ tab and select the ‘Xmas Day Celebration’ tab.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Redeem’ option beside the corresponding reward to obtain the item.

Winter Surprise

The game's developers also teased a winter surprise for players, which can be opened on Christmas day. The in-game timer shows that players will be able to open it in a few hours.

However, the details of this surprise have not been revealed yet, and fans are immensely excited to know what the developers have in store for them.

