Free Fire redeem code for today (24th December): 4x Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire has an abundance of in-game items including outfits, gun skins and more. Many of these items can be purchased directly from the in-game store, while others can be acquired from various events.

Redeem codes are a great way to obtain these items for free. These codes have 12 characters, including capital letters and numbers, and can be claimed from the official redemption website.

Free Fire redeem code for 24th December 2020

Redeem code: T8ST-J4XY-PPGS

4x Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

(Note: The redeem code is only for the selected regions, i.e., US, NA and SAC only. Players from the other areas cannot use the code and will encounter an error stating “This code cannot be used in your region.”)

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire

Follow the steps given below to use redeem codes in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: Visit the official reward redemption site of Free Fire. Players can also click this link to visit the website.

Log in to the Free Fire account.

Step 2: Players must log in to their Free Fire account on the website via the available method.

Players with a guest account will not be able to use the redeem code. Hence, they will have to link their Free Fire account with Google, VK or Facebook.

Enter the redeem code and press the confirm button

Step 3: Enter the redeem code in the text field and press the confirm button.

Press OK button

Step 4: After the redemption process is complete, players can collect the rewards from the in-game mail section. Any in-game currency will be directly credited to their account.

If players face an error message stating that the code is invalid or redeemed, it means that the code has expired and cannot be used to collect the rewards any further.

There is no way around this error, and all that players can do is wait for the next set of codes to be released.

