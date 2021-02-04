"Fake professional fighter": Floyd Mayweather accuses Jake Paul of stealing "black swag"

In a clap back to Jake Paul's recent video, Floyd Mayweather Jr called out the YouTuber turned professional boxer for his hypocrisy and accused him of stealing "black culture."

The boxing legend recently surprised his fans after issuing a challenge to Jake Paul on Instagram.

Claiming that he would only fight him if Jake Paul manages to defeat Ben Askren, the 43-year old also proceeded to call out rapper 50 Cent in a bizarre turn of events.

With Jake Paul not being one to miss out on an opportunity to trash talk, the 23-year old released a video where he insulted the all-time great, even going to the extent of mentioning his daughter, Iyanna, and her partner, NBA YoungBoy.

A poem for Floyd Mayweather @FloydMayweather after I KO Ben Askren April 17th on @triller we can run it😁 pic.twitter.com/JizFyl2Eab — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 4, 2021

With backlash seemingly inevitable, Floyd Mayweather was quick to respond with a surprising clap back of his own, sharing an Instagram post that highlighted Jake Paul's hypocrisy:

In his latest post, the Michigan native included three different images, through which he attempted to highlight the younger Paul brother's hypocrisy.

Using these pictures as leverage against Jake Paul, Floyd Mayweather proceeded to call him out for allegedly stealing "black swag."

Floyd Mayweather claps back at Jake Paul

The first image is of him and Jake Paul from 2018, where the duo appear to be pally with one another.

The second is of the latter wearing chains and a watch similar to Floyd Mayweather's dressing style. The third is Jake Paul standing alongside his boxing trainer, who happens to be a person of color.

Alongside the images, Floyd Mayweather made the following statement about Jake Paul's alleged attempts to cash in on "black swag":

"Let me see, you went to get a black boxing trainer, try to dress like you're black, wear jewelry like black people, try to dance like black people, but you don't want to be BLACK. All you do is jack black swag from us."

That is not all, as he also referred to Jake Paul as a former "fan" and mocked his fighting abilities:

"You go from groupie fan to a fake professional fighter, this world is crazy."

With Floyd Mayweather presenting an entirely different take on his simmering feud with Jake Paul, it remains to be seen how social media interprets this clapback, as a bout between the two continues to loom large on the horizon.