"Who knocked up your daughter?": Jake Paul trolls Floyd Mayweather with a poem

YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul is back at it again with the trash-talking, and this time, his subject is none other than boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Floyd Mayweather is scheduled to take on Jake's elder brother, Logan Paul, in a highly anticipated boxing match which has apparently been postponed due to a "lack of interest."

However, Mayweather recently took to social media to confirm that the fight is on. He also proceeded to call out Jake Paul and rapper 50 Cent:

Mayweather stated that he will consider setting up an exhibition match with Jake Paul only if the YouTuber gets past his next opponent, MMA star Ben Askren.

Soon after Floyd Mayweather threw down the gauntlet, Jake Paul pounced on the opportunity to respond.

In his official response video, the younger Paul brother decided to retort in his own trademark manner: by dedicating a savage poem to the 50-0 boxing icon.

A poem for Floyd Mayweather @FloydMayweather after I KO Ben Askren April 17th on @triller we can run it😁 pic.twitter.com/JizFyl2Eab — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 4, 2021

From mocking Mayweather's reading abilities and height to insulting his social media team, Jake Paul left no stone unturned in his attempt to unnerve the all-time boxing great.

However, in a move that seemed to have crossed a line, Paul proceeded to mention Mayweather's daughter in a reference to her partner, NBA Youngboy:

Advertisement

"Speaking of NBA, who knocked up your daughter my friend?"

Jake Paul mentioned his knockout of Nate Robinson in the rest of the video. He also laid down the terms for a potential bout with Floyd Mayweather.

Twitter responds to Jake Paul Vs Floyd Mayweather Jr

While the match with Logan Paul is certainly on, as confirmed by Mayweather in his latest Instagram post, the boxing legend's decision to call out Jake Paul has taken the internet by surprise.

Many questioned the need to take on YouTubers, as Mayweather's illustrious career has been established by fending off far more superior professionals.

Meanwhile, others simply opined that there must be a tremendous amount of money involved, with both parties standing to gain a massive payroll.

Here are some of the reactions as fans responded to Jake Paul's message to Floyd Mayweather Jr:

Advertisement

1. The weight difference is very big

2. you’d get fucking killed by mayweather

You’re the most disrespectful boxer of all time — Cr1tic_YT (@Cr1ticYt) February 4, 2021

Ever since ya knocked out mate Robison you’ve officially lost your mind — creative gorrila (@Symplexity2) February 4, 2021

ratiod by the greatest boxer in history pic.twitter.com/sBjdZr8VMv — Shaun (@GoonerShaun_) February 4, 2021

Jake Paul talking about Floyd's daughter pic.twitter.com/JhoaEXhLtT — AJ (@Sportstlk1) February 4, 2021

Advertisement

Jake Paul mentioned NBA Youngboy in his Instagram video about Floyd daughter. Yeah it’s all fun and games until you try to be funny and slip like that. Them dudes some real killas 😖 — Aaron Lawrence 🕗 (@takeheartdrums) February 4, 2021

IF JAKE PAUL FIGHT FLOYD , HE’S DUMBER THEN I THOUGHT 🤦🏽‍♀️ — FIERCE (@pesche_FOG) February 4, 2021

I hope Floyd Mayweather Hit Jake Paul with the meanest 2 piece ever — Saul Goodman (@Bizzown) February 4, 2021

NBA young boy bout to shoot jake Paul lmfao — ❌💀❌ (@_RyanForever) February 4, 2021

Advertisement

I fucking hate how much I’m starting to like @jakepaul , he’s such a prick but omg he can sell fights, his trash talking is some of the best in the game and some of these videos he’s come out with (tho disrespectful) are fucking hilarious 😂😂😂 almost kinda routing for him 😂 — Big Joey (@Joe43534774) February 4, 2021

With his unwarranted NBA YoungBoy reference, Jake Paul might have taken his trash-talking just a step too far.

While his fans may be in awe of his diss skills, it remains to be seen what consequences Jake Paul will face after his recent verbal volley directed at Floyd Mayweather and his daughter.