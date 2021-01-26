Twitter responds with hilarious Jake Paul x Ben Askren memes, as duo set to face off on April 17th

YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul, is officially set to take on retired MMA star Ben Askren in a pro boxing match, scheduled to take place on the 17th of April 2021.
The 23-year old has been teasing his next opponent for quite a while now, with many already assuming that Ben Askren could be next in line. This is following a back and forth series of callouts and exchanges on social media between the two.
The rumors have turned into reality, as Jake Paul Vs Ben Askren has now been made official:
As confirmed by Triller founder Ryan Kavanaugh, the fight will serve as the main event of the next Triller Fight Club card and will take place at an undisclosed location.
In a Twitter post of his own, Jake Paul announced the fight in his own trademark manner, by providing an interesting comparison chart:
From promising to knock him out faster than Jorge Masvidal did, to adding him to his long list of memes, Jake Paul claims that when he knocked out NBA superstar Nate Robinson, many stated that he was not a "real fighter."
Hence, this time round, he is giving the people exactly what they want by taking on a "real fighter."
Soon after the announcement went viral, Twitter was abuzz with a slew of responses, most of which were in the form of hilarious memes.
"I'm gonna beat him up": Jake Paul x Ben Askren takes over the internet
Jake Paul was not the only one to make tall claims, as Ben Askren retaliated with the following tweet, where he mocked Jake's fighting skills and promised "to beat him up":
While the duo exchanged jibes online, Twitter had a field day, as a majority of fans took advantage of the opportunity to come up with a series of memes.
From begging Ben Askren to KO Jake Paul, to dreading the possibility of another Jake Paul win, the online community was buzzing non-stop:
With memes continuing to come in thick and fast, it looks like the odds aren't exactly in the favour of Ben Askren.
This is primarily due to the fact that the horrors of his 5 second KO at the hands of Jorge Masvidal is still fresh in the minds of people.
While Askren will eagerly be looking forward to exorcise the demons of his past, Jake Paul will be looking to land yet another vicious KO blow, akin to the one that infamously felled NBA star Nate Robinson back in November, 2020.
Published 26 Jan 2021, 23:04 IST