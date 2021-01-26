Twitter responds with hilarious Jake Paul x Ben Askren memes, as duo set to face off on April 17th

YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul, is officially set to take on retired MMA star Ben Askren in a pro boxing match, scheduled to take place on the 17th of April 2021.

The 23-year old has been teasing his next opponent for quite a while now, with many already assuming that Ben Askren could be next in line. This is following a back and forth series of callouts and exchanges on social media between the two.

The rumors have turned into reality, as Jake Paul Vs Ben Askren has now been made official:

Jake Paul will fight Ben Askren in an eight-round pro boxing match on April 17, per Triller founder Ryan Kavanaugh. The fight will serve as the main event of the next Triller Fight Club card. Location TBD.



Done deal. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 26, 2021

As confirmed by Triller founder Ryan Kavanaugh, the fight will serve as the main event of the next Triller Fight Club card and will take place at an undisclosed location.

In a Twitter post of his own, Jake Paul announced the fight in his own trademark manner, by providing an interesting comparison chart:

From promising to knock him out faster than Jorge Masvidal did, to adding him to his long list of memes, Jake Paul claims that when he knocked out NBA superstar Nate Robinson, many stated that he was not a "real fighter."

Hence, this time round, he is giving the people exactly what they want by taking on a "real fighter."

Soon after the announcement went viral, Twitter was abuzz with a slew of responses, most of which were in the form of hilarious memes.

"I'm gonna beat him up": Jake Paul x Ben Askren takes over the internet

Jake Paul was not the only one to make tall claims, as Ben Askren retaliated with the following tweet, where he mocked Jake's fighting skills and promised "to beat him up":

Its cute that Jake thinks he is a real fighter, Im gonna beat him up April 17 https://t.co/XcsJ8WhmR3 — Funky (@Benaskren) January 26, 2021

While the duo exchanged jibes online, Twitter had a field day, as a majority of fans took advantage of the opportunity to come up with a series of memes.

From begging Ben Askren to KO Jake Paul, to dreading the possibility of another Jake Paul win, the online community was buzzing non-stop:

Dear Mr Benjamin Askren,



I speak for the rest of the MMA community when I say that if you knock out Jake Paul, we will strike your loss to Jorge Masvidal from the record and hail you as the savior of our sport until the end of time. Put an end to this madness.



God bless. — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) January 26, 2021

Me and the MMA Twitter boys trying to summon a Ben Askren KO over Jake Paul. pic.twitter.com/DEXogCbgA2 — Stanley 🇮🇹🐍🏝 (@stanley_N7) January 26, 2021

my 13 year old nephew: Jake Paul is going to KO this Ben Asscream guy and prove he can beat the best of the UFC.



deadass me: pic.twitter.com/0z3HmoMrKO — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) January 26, 2021

Jake Paul when he faces an actual pro pic.twitter.com/VI0Xr7pzpx — Sheen (@skockton) January 26, 2021

Me checking my phone and seeing Jake Paul vs Ben Askren has been announced... https://t.co/hBWF3ZvIN5 — Saf Mohammed (@saf107) January 26, 2021

Ben Askren looking at the MMA community after excepting the fight with Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/ZkHC8dOEaT — SexLandSZN (@camfromthe216) January 26, 2021

Conor McGreggor when he found out that Ben Askren is going to fight Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/h1veKj8ElG — Rich (@UptownDCRich) January 26, 2021

Ben Askren trying to come back to MMA Twitter after getting knocked out by Jake Paul on April 17th: pic.twitter.com/CkEq8QpdO0 — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) January 26, 2021

Me realizing Jake Paul is about to have a win over Ben Askren pic.twitter.com/eLRaxIcei6 — #1 (@TheIanMMA) January 26, 2021

Everyone’s reaction to seeing Jake Paul vs Ben Askren being made official pic.twitter.com/7Os9ufxOpS — babygoosemma (@ReeseWatkins9) January 26, 2021

Dana White realising Ben Askren weak ass is representing the MMA community against Jake Paul. pic.twitter.com/Loo24Dnzho — ℭ𝔞𝔯𝔲𝔰𝔬𝔗𝔥𝔢𝔏𝔢𝔤𝔢𝔫𝔡 😤 (@CarusoDaLegend) January 26, 2021

Every MMA/boxing fan praying Ben Askren beats Jake Paul. pic.twitter.com/xR3RHPMfvn — Robin Grainger (@RobinGrainger) January 26, 2021

Seeing Jake Paul has finally agreed to fight a professional fighter.....



Then seeing that it’s Ben Askren pic.twitter.com/10fArRvJhE — Jack.S.Cooper (@jackthelad88) January 26, 2021

Ben Askren vs Jake Paul is the most important fight in combat sports history.



We need to assemble support for Funky and give him our energy like he's Goku. pic.twitter.com/P9oD4RqGy7 — Jamie Me (@JamieMeWrites) January 26, 2021

Jake Paul’s about to make Ben Askren become Nate Robinson part 2, I can’t deal with this shit anymore 😞 pic.twitter.com/EVVr2JGXuj — Callum Hynd⚡️ (@StaBwaHynd) January 26, 2021

Realizing what casual fans are going to say after Jake Paul knocks out Ben Askren.



“JaKe BeAt A uFc FiGhTeR! He CaN tOtAlLy BeAt (insert elite MMA fighter/boxer)!” https://t.co/8OnjZfpHg6 pic.twitter.com/MioOrTqe4S — Jacob Kramer (@_JKKramer_) January 26, 2021

Ben Askren gonna make the UFC look bad. I’m predicting another KO win for Jake round 1 unfortunately pic.twitter.com/kX39eC1ZB0 — Daniel Stoshikj (@daniel_stoshikj) January 26, 2021

He’s gonna ko Ben askren and claim he conquered the sport of MMA pic.twitter.com/lW2Fh09AF4 — mufcjord (@jordan42098020) January 26, 2021

With memes continuing to come in thick and fast, it looks like the odds aren't exactly in the favour of Ben Askren.

This is primarily due to the fact that the horrors of his 5 second KO at the hands of Jorge Masvidal is still fresh in the minds of people.

While Askren will eagerly be looking forward to exorcise the demons of his past, Jake Paul will be looking to land yet another vicious KO blow, akin to the one that infamously felled NBA star Nate Robinson back in November, 2020.