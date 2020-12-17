Fake PUBG Mobile India APK links flood the internet, influencers urge users to stay cautious

It has been several months since the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned PUBG Mobile along with 117 other mobile applications. After which, there has been a lot of conundrums regarding the game's return in the country.

There are many fake APK links flooded in the market to download the game, which is of no use but a threat to the normal public.

This article shares what Ajay Assudani found out after talking to prominent esports personalities, including players, content creators, coaches, team owners, and casters regarding the same.

Influencers urge users to stay cautious from fake PUBG Mobile India links

Ocean Sharma ( PUBG Mobile Professional Caster)

So there are so many fake apk sites telling people to either register or download pubg mobile india “beta” and/or new version (something like that)



Beware of scams



"The PUBG Mobile craze is quite a lot among the younger generation, and if someone by mistake opens up a suspicious link, it might hamper the personal data, which will be a wider threat than expected. Any announcement regarding apk shall only be done on the official website and no other place whatsoever."

Sagar "Maxtern" Thakur (PUBGM Content Creator)

"I have seen a lot of Fake APK links on the internet. PUBG Mobile India should at least announce that until the officials send an APK link or for the IOS app, people should not download any app related to PUBG Mobile India as it could be a big scam. Bache rahe, Savdhan rahe, Satark rahe."

Lokesh "Goldy" Jain ( 8bit, Co-Owner)

"After the PUBG Mobile India relaunch announcement, many fraud & scam sites have been launched in the name of PUBG Mobile Apk links. These sites/links are completely fake. I would like everyone to wait for the official announcement on the PUBG India social media handles and not to fall for these."

Snax (PUBG Mobile Professional Player for Team IND)

"I can understand the level of excitement the public has, and the same is the case with me. I would request everyone not to believe the fake sources and wait for the announcement on the official social media handles of PUBG Mobile India. Also, please stay away from fake apk links. It might lead to getting your account hacked."

Pratik "Aurum" Mehra (Professional PUBGM Coach for Fnatic)

We should wait for the official announcement before downloading the apk from any third party sources as this may cause security issues as well.

Rahul "eminence" Hinduja (Global Esports, COO)

"Guys, please do not download the APK from anywhere. We are just as eager for PUBG Mobile to make a comeback asap, but until there is an official announcement, do not believe any sources except the official PUBG Mobile social media pages. In many cases, these APKs can cause serious harm to your phone, and they're a major security breach. Saavdhaan rahe, satark rahe."

All the links available in the market related to PUBG Mobile India are fake. Kindly wait for an official announcement on these handles:

