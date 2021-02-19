Falco vs Mr. Waggor in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two pets

Garena Free Fire has diverse characters like pets with special attributes that help players get to victory. Over time, pets have been a vital part of the game alongside the characters.

13 pets are currently available in Free Fire, and almost all of them have some unique skills that aid players on the virtual ground.

Falco and Mr. Waggor are two of the best pets available in the game. This article discusses and compares their skills.

Assessing the abilities of Mr. Waggor and Falco in Free Fire

Mr. Waggor's ability - Smooth Gloo

Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor's pet skill is called 'Smooth Gloo.' Using it, when the players don't have a Gloo Wall grenade, Mr. Waggor will generate one every 120 seconds.

Mr. Waggor's ability will increase with the rise in the level. At the pet level 7 (skill level 3), Mr. Waggor will create one Gloo Wall grenade per 100 seconds when the players have fewer than two of them.

Falco's ability - Skyline Spree

Falco in Free Fire

Falco has a capacity called the Skyline Spree. At its default pet level (level 1), the ability provides a 15 percent rise in gliding speed and a 25 percent increase in driving speed after the parachute opens. These effects apply to the entire squad.

When Falco is maximized to level 7, the speed of gliding increases by 45 percent, and the speed of diving increases by 50 percent.

Verdict

Both Mr. Waggor and Falco are great pets to have in the game, and they both have different abilities to assist in different situations. Choosing a pet is always subjective, and both of them are best in their own skills.

Mr. Waggor offers gloo walls to the players when they are low on them, and Flaco initiates an increment in diving and gliding speed, which also benefits the players during early fights.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

