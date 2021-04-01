Falco vs Mr. Waggor: Which Free Fire pet is more useful for aggressive players?

Apart from using characters in matches, Garena Free Fire players can also choose a pet to accompany them on the virtual battleground. Like characters, these pets have special abilities that give players a significant advantage in a match.

Players can choose a pet based on the kind of player that they are - passive or aggressive.

This article compares two popular Free Fire pets, Falco and Mr. Waggor, to determine which one is a better pick for aggressive players in the game.

Assessing the abilities of Falco and Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

Falco's ability - Skyline Spree

Falco in Free Fire

Falco has an ability called Skyline Spree. At its default level (level 1), this ability increases a player's gliding speed by 15% and enhances diving speed by 25% after the parachute opens. These effects apply to the entire squad.

At pet level 7, the gliding speed is increased by 45%, while the diving speed is increased by 50%.

Mr. Waggor's ability - Smooth Gloo

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

Mr. Waggor's ability is called Smooth Gloo. At its base level, this ability provides 1 gloo wall grenade per 120 seconds if the player does not have one.

At pet level 7, Mr. Waggor will produce 1 gloo wall grenade per 100 seconds if the player has less than two gloo wall grenades.

Conclusion/Verdict

While Falco allows players to land on hot drops earlier than their opponents in a match, its ability is restricted to landing. The pet has no other use on the battleground.

Mr. Waggor, on the other hand, can produce gloo wall grenades, which significantly help players when rushing or attacking their opponents.

With these points in mind, Mr. Waggor is better-suited to aggressive Free Fire players than Falco.

Disclaimer: The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

