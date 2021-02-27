Night Panther vs Falco in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two pets

Free Fire pets play an important role in the game. These pets not only exist for cosmetic purposes as they also help players on the virtual battleground with their special abilities.

Falco and Night Panther are two pets currently available in Free Fire. This article will compare their abilities to determine which one is a better pick in the game.

Assessing the abilities of Night Panther and Falco in Garena Free Fire

Night Panther's ability - Weight Training

Night Panther in Free Fire

The Night Panther has an ability called Weight Training. At its default level (level 1), this ability can improve the inventory space of the player by 15.

When maximized to pet level 7and skill level 3, the ability increases the player's inventory space up to 45.

Falco's ability - Skyline Spree

Falco in Free Fire

Falco has an ability called Skyline Spree. At its default level, this ability offers a 15 percent rise in gliding speed and a 25 percent increment in diving speed after the player's parachute opens. These effects apply to the whole team.

At maximum pet level 7, the gliding speed is increased by 45 percent, while the diving speed is enhanced by 50 percent.

Verdict

While both Falco and Night Panther have amazing abilities that will help the player in a match, pet choice is mostly subjective and depends on the playstyle of the individual.

