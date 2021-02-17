Falco vs Ottero in Free Fire: Comparing abilities of the two pets

Garena Free Fire is one of the most notable titles in the esports community right now and is popular worldwide because of its unique and distinctive features.

One such feature is the availability of pets, which also impart special powers that assist players majorly in the game.

Falco and Ottero are two of the better pets in Free Fire and are very beneficial in matches. This article analyzes and compares their abilities to see which one will be a better pick.

Assessing the abilities of Falco and Ottero in Free Fire

Falco's ability - Skyline Spree

Falco in Free Fire

Falco has an ability called Skyline. At its initial stage, the gliding speed increases by 15 percent after skydiving, and the diving speed after the parachute is opened is increased by 25 percent. These results apply to the whole team.

If it is maximized to level 7, the increase in gliding speed is by 45%, and the rise in speed of diving is by 50%.

Ottero's ability - Double Blubber

Ottero in Free Fire

Ottero has a beneficial ability called Double Blubber. It helps players recover EP while using a Treatment Gun or a Med Kit. The recovered amount of EP will be 35% of the restored HP.

At level 7 (maximum level), the amount of EP converted will increase to 65%.

Verdict: Which pet is better?

Both Ottero and Falco are useful pets in Free Fire. The latter has a remarkable ability to boost the gliding and diving speed to help players take the lead during early fights. But the only drawback is that it is limited to diving, and as soon as players land, Falco is not of much use.

Ottero is better and more advantageous as it offers EP recovery on every Med Kit and Treatment Gun usage. This power will offer extra HP, offering an extra edge to players throughout matches.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The choice of pets is a personal decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

