Fall Guys: An impeccable strategy to win every game of Hex-A-Gone

Within a matter of weeks, Fall Guys has become one of the most popular online multiplayer games. The game has been sold more than two million times and has effectively become the most popular Battle Royale game for the time being.

As of yesterday, i.e., 25th August, Fall Guys had around 80,000 more viewers on Twitch than Fortnite, despite having about 8,000 lesser channels. Regardless, with the number of players set to increase, the 'mini-games' in this title are bound to get even more challenging than they are.

A few days ago, we talked about all the strategies people can take up to win the 'Fruit Chute' mini-game. In this article, we look at the best strategies in another one of the toughest mini-games, the Hex-A-Gone.

Image Credits: Game8

Fall Guys: An impeccable strategy to be better at Hex-A-Gone

The concept is relatively simple. You are required to run around on hexagonal slabs and try to be the last one falling into the void. In this mini-game, Fall Guys players don’t just need to survive. You can make it difficult for others by following some strategies as well.

Running around the floor results in its disappearance, which should be used to cut off enemies so that they fall. Furthermore, it also works in making the opponents at higher levels drop down multiple levels at the same time, which is sure to help your overall standing.

Image Credits: Fall Guys, Youtube

Defensively, you should make sure to hop on each tile in the vicinity to make it difficult for others to continue to your level. This also works to make the players above fall down multiple levels at once.

As you might know, Fall Guys characters can 'jump-dive', which allows them to travel a larger distance in the air. Needless to say, 'jump-diving' is one skill you need to master to be good at the Hex-A-Gone mini-game. Also, while the aim is to never run out of tiles, sometimes you will.

Advertisement

Image Credits: TheMadWeazel, Youtube

In these situations, you must plan your fall accordingly, and keep looking down to make sure that you do not drop multiple levels.

Finally, people are also quick to lose hope and admit defeat after an early tumble in the game. However, the Hex-A-Gone mini-game does allow people to come back. Therefore, you should continue with the above strategies even if you suffer an early fall.

You can watch the video below for further help with the Hex-A-Gone Fall Guys mini-game.